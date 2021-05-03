U.S. Pet Training Services Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 1.5 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this U.S. pet training services market report.

The U.S. pet training services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

COVID-19 had a positive impact, albeit small, on the market. As compared to pre-covid estimation, the market witnessed an increment of USD 8 million in revenue from pet training services in the US. As per ASPCA, there were more than 600 online foster applications in New York and Los Angeles in Q1 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic. This increase in pet adoption could lead to a corresponding increase in demand for pet training services because most owners want their pets to have basic manners that include prompt responses to basic commands. The pet care companies have found new avenues to offer their pet training services, which include online training programs conducted on Zoom or Google Meet. These online pet training programs are designed to guide pet owners through the process of training their pets themselves. A gradual rise in the number of pet shows and exhibitions is expected to support the growth in pet training market as owners and participants in pet competitions and exhibitions constantly train their pets to minimize its response time to commands, which plays a crucial role in winning such competitions. There are cases where pet owners do not find enough time to take their pets to a training center due to time constraints associated with work or familial commitments. In such instances, pet owners try to train their pets when they have enough free time. Thus, such factors might pose a more significant challenge to the pet training service providers in the future. In 2020, the dog segment in the US pet training services market accounted for a market share of over 53 % and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period. The average cost of training a dog is USD 30 to USD 80 per class. Dog obedience training school costs about USD 200 to USD 600 per week whereas kennel training costs USD 500 to USD 1250 per week. Service dog training can cost up to USD 120 per hour. Midwest and west regions have the highest potential for growth due to their large geography. Vendors should look for more opportunities in pet-friendly states across the US.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by pet type, purpose, branches, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 38 other vendors

U.S. Pet Training Services Market – Segmentation

The US dog training services market is expected to reach over USD 820 million by 2026. The segment is likely to grow due to the high adoption of dogs as pets. The adoption of dogs as pets soared during the COVID pandemic. Northeast and West regions have an increased number of dog training services.

by 2026. The segment is likely to grow due to the high adoption of dogs as pets. The adoption of dogs as pets soared during the COVID pandemic. Northeast and West regions have an increased number of dog training services. The standard pet market expects to cross over USD 1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of approx. 6%. In 2020, the revenue share for standard/companion pets accounted for over 79%. South constituted the largest share for standard/companion training services, followed by Midwest and West regions. Labrador, Poodles, and Cavalier King Charles Spaniel commonly adopted companion dogs, whereas Maine Coon, Siamese, Ragdoll, and Abyssinian observe high acceptance as pets.

by 2026, growing at a CAGR of approx. 6%. In 2020, the revenue share for standard/companion pets accounted for over 79%. South constituted the largest share for standard/companion training services, followed by Midwest and West regions. Labrador, Poodles, and Cavalier King commonly adopted companion dogs, whereas Maine Coon, Siamese, Ragdoll, and Abyssinian observe high acceptance as pets. In 2020 the single branch segment accounted for over USD 462 million and was expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The southern region accounted for the largest revenue share for single branch training services, followed by West, Northeast, and Midwest 2020.

U.S. Pet Training Services Market by Pet Type

Dog

Cat

Horse

Others

U.S. Pet Training Services Market by Purpose

Standard or Companion

Service

Specific Purpose

U.S. Pet Training Services Market by Branches

Single

Multiple

U.S. Pet Training Services Market – Dynamics

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown enforced by the US government, people had to self-isolate in their homes. Such unprecedented events encouraged various businesses to transition to an online format as customers had to shop for essential items online due to the pandemic restrictions. Even the players in the pet care industry had to transition to the online format. Several players ensured online delivery of necessary pet care products and services, such as pet food, grooming services, and training services. Many pet owners who had adopted pets during the lockdown found it challenging to access pet training services. One such example is the Delgado family, who adopted a dog as a pet during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the dog was not well trained and displayed signs of aggression and other behavioral issues. The family found it difficult to get their pet trained since no training centers were functioning during the lockdown.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Rise in Pet Adoption

Increase in Pet Humanization

Rise in In-House Private Training

Rise in Number of Pet Competitions

U.S. Pet Training Services Market – Geography

The northeast region in the US has many large and small vendors that provide training services for pets. Pet service training is given to teach obedience, behavioral modification, and socialization skills at the beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels. Basic commands like sit, stay, down, and drop are taught to the pets, and as the level of training increases, the difficulty and the number of distractions are also increased. The presence of several pet adoption centers such as ASPCA Adoption Center, Oakland Country Animal Shelter, and Save a Pet in the northeast offers a tremendous opportunity for vendors in the region. Additionally, most pets adopted from animal shelters are not trained, and new pet owners are not very good at training their pets. During the COVID-19 outbreak, there was an unprecedented increase in pet adoption from these adoption shelters.

U.S. Pet Training Services Market by Geography

South

West

Northeast

Midwest

Major Vendors

PetSmart

CAMP BOW WOW

Petco

Best Friends

Other Prominent Vendors

Dog Gone Fun

Noble Beast Pet Services

Starmark Academy

Bark Buster

National K-9 Learning Center

K9 GTA

Police Services Dogs

Dog Trainer College

US K9 Academy

Precision Horse Training

Sit n' Stay

Licks & Loves

USA Dog Behavior

Dog Behavior Highland Canine Training

Papp's Dog Services

Cloud K9 Academy

Karen Pryor Academy

Speciality Dog Training

Big Valley Dog Training

BEYOND THE DOG

SIT MEANS SIT

Family Dog

Karma Dogs

Brunell Pet Services

Smart Dogs Dog Training Academy

Happy Hound Dog Training Center

Michigan Dog Training

White Fences Equestrain Center

Tally Hawk Stables

Oscar's Pet Resort

4M Horse Training

Horse Training ROOKER TRAINING STABLE

Animal Attraction Unlimited

Barbara's Force Free Animal Training

South Orlando Dog Training

Every Dog Has Its Day

Kriser's

Explore our consumer goods and retail technology profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

