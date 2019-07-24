U.S. Personal Finance Software Market to Reach $343 Mn, by 2026, at 5.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "U.S. Personal Finance Software Market by Product (Web-based Software and Mobile-based Software) and End User (Small Businesses Users and Individual Consumers): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, changing market trends, competitive market scenario, and market size & estimates. According to the report, the U.S. personal finance software market was estimated at $232 million in 2018 and is anticipated to hit $343 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2026.

Increase in need to track & manage income, rise in dependency on the Internet and surge in the use of mobile applications propel the growth of the U.S. personal finance software market. On the other hand, availability of open-source solutions restrains the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, growing awareness among people towards usage of personal finance monitoring is expected to create multiple opportunities for the key players in the industry.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5375

The mobile based software segment to dominate during 2018-2026

Based on product type, the mobile based software segment accounted for more than half of the total market revenue in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance till 2026. Increased customer preferences to use mobile-based software, which is portable and enhances flexibility in managing personal finance software spurs the growth. The same segment is also anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.8% throughout the forecast period. The research also analyzes web-based software.

The small business users segment to lead the trail during the study period

Based on end-users, the small business users segment generated the major share in 2018, contributing to more than half of the total market. The software helps small business users to make smarter money decisions by highlighting spending trends, and tracking financial goals. The individual consumers segment, on the other hand, is projected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.1% by 2026. The fact that the use of personal finance software has now become quite prevalent in managing bank accounts, credit cards, investments, income, and expenditure of an individual has driven the growth of the segment.

Key players in the industry

The key market players analyzed in the report include doxo Inc., IGG Software, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Quicken Inc., You Need a Budget LLC, Moneyspire Inc., Buxfer, Inc., Personal Capital Corporation, CountAbout Corporation, and Qapital, Inc. Adhering to a number of high-end strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and others, these market players have become able to heighten their stand in the industry.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

Personal Finance Software Market Expected to Reach $1,213 Million by 2023

Online Banking Market Expected to Reach $29,976 Million by 2023

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research