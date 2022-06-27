U.S. Opioids Market to Surpass US$ 24,948.4 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the U.S. Opioids Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 16,285.2 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the U.S. Opioids Market:

The regulatory bodies are taking steps aimed at developing non-addictive alternatives for opioids to manage acute pain and decrease exposure to opioids and prevent new addiction, which is expected to affect the market growth. For instance, in February 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration took new steps aimed at fostering the development of non-addictive alternatives to opioids to manage acute pain and decreasing exposure to opioids and preventing new addiction. The agency issued draft guidance to provide recommendations to companies developing non-opioid analgesics for acute pain lasting up to 30 days, typically in response to some form of tissue injury, such as trauma or surgery. This guidance supports the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Overdose Prevention Strategy, which focuses on four priority areas which includes primary prevention, harm reduction, evidence-based treatment, and recovery support.

Request Sample Copy of this Report at https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1048

Key Market Takeaways:

The U.S. opioids market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of migraine and subsequent use of opioids to overcome the pain. For instance, according to an article published by the Neurology journal, in August 2020, out of 2,388 respondents with migraine using prescription medications for acute treatment, 36.3% reported to use or keep on hand opioid medications to treat headaches in the U.S.

Among drug types, the Hydrocodone segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period, owing to its increased use to combat pain. For instance, according to the data provided by the ClinCalc, a website providing clinical decision support tools and calculators for medical professionals, estimated number of Acetaminophen, Hydrocodone prescriptions in the U.S. in 2019 was around 30,355,778.

On the basis of therapeutic application, the pain management segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period, owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic pain. For instance, according to the data provided by the Pain Doctor, a website educating people about their pain conditions and treatment options, as of 2018, 100 million people in the U.S. suffered from chronic pain.

Key players operating in the U.S. opioids market include Purdue Pharmaceuticals L.P., Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Mallinckrodt, Pfizer Inc., Assertio Holdings, Inc., Par Pharmaceutical, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Trevena, Inc., Lupin, and Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Request for Customization at https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1048

Detailed Segmentation:

U.S. Opioids Market, By Drugs:

Codeine



Fentanyl



Meperidine



Methadone



Morphine



Hydrocodone

U.S. Opioids Market, By Therapeutic Application:

Pain Management



Neuropathic Pain





Migraine





Back Pain





Osteoarthritis Pain





Cancer Pain





Others



Cough Treatment



Diarrhea Treatment

U.S. Opioids Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Online Pharmacies

Buy This Complete Report Now at https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1048

Find related trending report below:

Opioids Market, by Drug Type (Codeine, Fentanyl, Morphine, Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, and Others), by Application (Analgesia, Cough Suppression, and Diarrhea Suppression), by Route of Administration (Oral, Topical, Parenteral, and Others), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 – 2028

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Raj Shah

Senior Client Partner – Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-206-701-6702

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +81-050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Coherent Market Insights