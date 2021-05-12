U.S. Navy selects Lockheed Martin and IFS to deliver intelligent ship and aircraft maintenance

IFS solution to support mission-critical maintenance planning and execution capabilities, as part of the U.S. Navy N-MRO initiative

LONDON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Navy has turned to global security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin and enterprise applications company IFS to deliver an intelligent maintenance solution that will help power its digital transformation of multiple legacy systems into a single, fully modernized and responsive logistics information system. The solution will ensure personnel spend more time focused on the mission and less on aircraft and ship repairs.

The IFS solution comprises capabilities for planning and executing maintenance, repair, and overhaul of more than 3,000 assets including aircraft, ships, and land-based equipment. The Naval Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (N-MRO) solution combines artificial intelligence (AI), digital twin capabilities and predictive analytics to anticipate and react to potential equipment failures before they happen, which will contribute to the enhanced support of maintenance, supply logistics, real-time fleet management and other business functions for more than 200,000 sailors.

Following a comprehensive and competitive evaluation process, the U.S. Navy selected Lockheed Martin together with IFS's acclaimed industry-specific functionality already used by some of the world's largest aerospace and defense (A&D) organizations. With the added support of software developer Beast Code, the solution will initially be fielded at multiple U.S. Navy sites to help sailors and Marine Corps maintainers break down operational silos and work towards a common maintenance workflow across all ship and aircraft platforms.

The digital transformation of the U.S. Navy's maintenance systems will see a consolidation of assets and parts data in a central repository visualized to the users through an intuitive, mobile-friendly experience. This initiative will lead to increased data accuracy, streamlined workflows and ultimately less asset downtime and fewer unscheduled maintenance events. Enabling Total Asset Readiness® through N-MRO will ensure information is always readily available to help the U.S. Navy achieve its desired materiel readiness and operational availability objectives. For instance, Navy personnel will be empowered to document faults, request parts, and report work completion at the point of maintenance, thereby reducing asset downtime while increasing data accuracy as an enabler of enhanced planning and procurement.

"Our goal is to provide capabilities that create real value across the Navy's complex, multi-site operations and optimize its mission-critical maintenance processes," said Reeves Valentine, Lockheed Martin Vice President of Enterprise Sustainment Solutions. "We want to empower Navy personnel with tools that are easy and effective to use with intuitive interfaces, streamlined workflows and timesaving, intelligent features. IFS distinguished itself by providing all of these capabilities through a single, commercial-off-the-shelf solution."

Scott Helmer, President, Aerospace & Defense, IFS, added, "We are proud to be part of N-MRO, which will set a new global standard for Total Asset Readiness and the way defense organizations manage asset maintenance and logistics, both ashore and afloat. A&D has been a key focus industry at IFS for decades and this landmark deal stands as testament to the success of our long-term strategy and determination. Working with Lockheed Martin and the U.S. Navy, we are already making great strides and look forward to a long and successful collaboration."

About N-MRO

N-MRO is part of the U.S. Navy Naval Operational Business Logistics Enterprise (NOBLE) family of systems and encompasses both the Naval Aviation Maintenance System (NAMS) and Naval Operational Maintenance Environment (NOME) requirements. Learn more here.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers—at the Moment of Service. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 4,000 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness and collaboration in how we support our 10,000+ customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.

