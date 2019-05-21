U.S. Large Screen Display Market to Reach $1,471.6 Mn, by 2025 at 8.5% CAGR: AMR

Increased demand for bright and power-efficient display panels and rapid digitalization as well as reduced demand for traditional billboards drive the growth of the U.S. large screen display market

PORTLAND, Oregon, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, U.S. Large Screen Display Market by Screen Size (100 to 149 inch, 150 to 199 inch, 200 to 300 inch, and Above 300 inch): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025. The research offers a detailed analysis on changing market dynamics, key investment pockets, major segments, and market competition. According to the report, the U.S. large screen display market generated $738.6 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $1,471.6 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5250

Rise in demand for bright and power-efficient display panels and rapid digitalization and decline in demand for traditional billboards are the factors that drive the growth of the market. However, deployment of widescreen alternatives such as projectors and screenless displays restrains the growth of the market. Conversely, emerging display technologies such as MicroLED & quantum dots and increase in preference of electronic giants toward large screen displays are likely to create new opportunities for growth of the market.

100-inch - 149-inch segment to be dominant, above 300-inch segment to grow the fastest through 2025

Among screen sizes, the 100-inch - 149-inch segment was the largest in 2017, accounting for nearly one-third of the market share and would retain its dominance through 2025. This is because these screen displays provide significant picture quality due to their large screens, which features HD resolution videos or images. They are also power-efficient and easy to install and use. However, the above 300-inch segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. This is because these displays are efficient in energy consumption and provide high contrast & brightness, enhancing the clarity of the information displayed.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5250

Key players of the industry

Leading market players analyzed in the research include NEC, Sony, LG, Samsung, Panasonic Corporation of North America, ViewSonic Corporation, Volanti Displays, iSEMC (HHSD), Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Tabler System Inc. These market players have adopted various strategies including collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

U.S. Mobile Phone Accessories Market Expected to Reach $26,988.2 Million, Globally, by 2025

Features of mobile accessories, such as creative approach, user engagement, and procurement of significant customers, drive their demand in the U.S. market. The variety of customized products by the vendors increases their usability across various end users, such as personal, commercial, or industrial.

Smartphone 3D Camera Market to Reach $9,280 Million by 2025

The global smartphone 3D camera market is expected to witness considerable growth due to the strong global economy, adoption of smartphones, and enhanced features such as enhanced picture quality, high resolution, and others.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research