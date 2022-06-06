U.S. Kitchen Sinks Market reach a valuation of US$ 940.5 Mn by 2032 - Persistence Market Research

As compared to the earlier perception of a kitchen as a merely functional room, there is a significant change in the way that modern consumers view the kitchen. Now, it is now more central to having an organized and aesthetically-appealing home, including the kitchen This has led to a rise in the preference for intuitive kitchen appliances and smart home technologies and are not limited in the way that traditional kitchen appliances and kitchenware are in terms of both, ease of use and visual appeal.

Vast potential opportunities for manufacturers of smart kitchen appliances are anticipated in this scenario, as consumers develop new cooking skills and utilize technologies that tackle common problems. This mindset has triggered a shift toward viewing the kitchen as the center of the home and a decorative, yet productive space, which translates into the convergence of software and hardware in appliances and other kitchenware. This factor is anticipated to push demand growth of kitchen sinks in the U.S. market over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Increasing Internet penetration and consumer enthusiasm toward connected devices are laying the foundation for the growth of the U.S. kitchen sinks market.

The market is currently experiencing a shift in consumer preference from conventional to smart kitchen sinks.

As per the analysis, sales of kitchen sinks in the commercial category are expected to reflect high growth.

"Kitchen sinks have witnessed a transformation, from a functional product to a styling product. Manufacturers are aware that consumers prefer different varieties for a particular product category. Hence, they are launching various kitchen sink offerings keeping in mind factor," says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Key Market Players

The report highlights important trends into the competitive scenario of the kitchen sinks market in the United States, along with the highlights of differential marketing strategies used by players in the market.

Some of the key players identified across the value chain include Crown Products, Franke Kitchen Systems, LLC., JULIEN Inc., Kraus USA Inc., ROHL LLC., TOTO Ltd., Blanco America Inc., Elkay Manufacturing Company, Huida Sanitary Ware Co., Kohler Co., Lixil Corporation, and TOTO Ltd., among others.

Persistence Market Research published a new market report on the kitchen sinks market, covering U.S. industry analysis of 2017-2021 and forecasts for 2022 to 2032. This research report provides compelling insights on the basis of product, material, end user, type, sales channel, and region.

The report also includes forecast factors and vital macroeconomic factors that are anticipated to boost the growth of the U.S. market. It also addresses the restraints that are projected to hinder market growth, along with the latest trends and potential opportunities in the market.

