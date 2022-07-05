U.S. Intrauterine Devices Market worth USD 3 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Implementation of facilitative initiatives by the government to promote awareness concerning unwanted abortions and pregnancies is set to generate enormous product demand. Several programs intending to cater to the requirement for modern contraception along with reproductive and sexual health services are expected to promote the participation of women, adolescents, and the young population, at multiple stages of planning, implementation, and evaluation.

The hormonal IUD segment exceeded USD 985 million in 2021. This is primarily attributed to a significant increase in the preference for hormonal IUD to thicken mucus in the cervix to stop sperm from reaching or fertilizing an egg. In addition to this application, many doctors recommend using hormonal IUD to help with period problems. It can cut down on cramps and make periods lighter. Hormonal intrauterine devices also aid in treating the symptoms of endometriosis and PCOS. These devices provide several benefits owing to their super convenience. Moreover, leading industry players are emphasizing significant R&D activities to launch high-quality hormonal intrauterine devices.

Some major findings of the U.S. intrauterine devices market report include:

Growing number of unintended pregnancies in the U.S. is expected to drive the market expansion.

Increasing inclination towards planned delayed pregnancy will foster the market forecast.

Competitors are emphasizing on strategic collaborations, partnerships, and product launches to garner significant market share and improve their market position.

U.S. intrauterine devices market from 35-39 age group segment surpassed USD 221 million in 2021. The technological innovations contributing to the effective contraception, increasing rate of unintended pregnancies, and supportive government initiatives & private firms for the prevention of unwanted abortions & pregnancies is increasing the intrauterine devices adoption among 35-39 age group women. The percentage of unintended pregnancies is notable in women in the age group of 35-39 years. These unintentional pregnancies are directly leading to the augmented demand for highly efficient contraceptive devices comprising intrauterine devices.

Pacific Central was valued at around USD 195 million in 2021. The majority share of the market is owing to the family planning efforts undertaken in the Pacific Central zone that involve growing access to IUDs, thereby reducing unintended pregnancies. The growing usage of intrauterine devices is surging year on year as women find these devices convenient, safe, and effective form of contraception. Moreover, the adoption of copper IUDs is increasing as they are less expensive in comparison to hormonal IUDs across the states in Pacific Central. The three most common types of hormonal IUDs available in the zone are Mirena, Skyla, and Liletta.

Some of the major players operating in the U.S. intrauterine devices market are Bayer AG, CooperSurgical Inc. (CooperCompanies) and Allergan (AbbVie Inc.).

