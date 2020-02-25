U.S. Healthcare IT Market Worth $149.17 Billion by 2025: AMR

Favorable policies and regulations by governments for better healthcare infrastructure and safety measures taken by healthcare organizations to improve patient care propel the growth of the U.S. HCIT market. However, surge in gap of supply and demand in the healthcare industry restrains the market growth. On the other hand, collaborations of leading market players with local players would offer new opportunities in coming years.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5070

Based on product type, the healthcare provider solutions segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total share in terms of revenue in 2017, and is estimated to continue to dominate during the forecast period. Moreover, it is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 14.5% from 2018 to 2025. This segment offers lucrative opportunities, owing to increase in demand for fast billing systems along with integrated healthcare systems for lowering down manual errors.

Clinical solutions accounted for the largest market share of the U.S. HCIT market in 2017, accounting for more than half of the total share. This segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period, owing to favorable government regulations and rise in investments for raising the adoption of HCIT clinical solutions. Moreover, the non-clinical healthcare IT solutions segment is estimated to maintain a steady growth rate throughout the forecast period.

Increased clinical efforts for lowering down healthcare expenditure and surge in demand for accuracy led the healthcare providers segment to account for more than two-thirds of the total share in 2017. This segment is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2018 to 2025. Contrarily, the healthcare payers segment is estimated to register the steady momentum throughout the forecast period.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5070

Major Market Players:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Athenahealth, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

HealthStream

Greenway Health, LLC

IBM Corporation

Infor

McKesson Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

They have adopted various strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, and others to consolidate its position in the industry.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Global Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Market - Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2014 - 2022

Equine Healthcare Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 - 2021

Top 10 Pediatric Healthcare Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Life Science Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1095024/US_healthcare_IT_market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research