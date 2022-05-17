U.S. Engine-Driven Welder Market Is Projected To Hit $185.8 Million Value by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the U.S. engine-driven welder market accounted for $122.3 million in revenue, which is expected to reach $185.8 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030, according to P&S Intelligence. The growing demand for engine-driven welders in pipeline applications and booming construction industry are some key drivers for the market. An engine-driven welding machine uses a gasoline, diesel, or propane-fueled engine to provide power for MIG, TIG, stick, and flux-cored arc welding.

One of the key factors driving the U.S. engine-driven welder market is the growing demand for these devices for dual operations in the mining industry. They are required for repairing mining machines and replacing cracked or broken parts. They are also essential for powering other equipment when prime electrical power is unavailable. Mining firms choose these machines as a prime and backup power source and for metalworking.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. released the Ranger 330MPX EFI welder/generator in March 2022 . It is designed for all seasons, with better fuel efficiency, optimal performance in high-altitude circumstances, and dependable operations.

. It is designed for all seasons, with better fuel efficiency, optimal performance in high-altitude circumstances, and dependable operations. The ESAB Group Inc. introduced the EM 210 MIG/Flux Cored welder and the EMP 210 MIG/Stick/TIG welder in October 2021 . These compact inverter-based power sources are ideal for light fabrication, auto/truck restoration and repair, and construction and HVAC operations.

. These compact inverter-based power sources are ideal for light fabrication, auto/truck restoration and repair, and construction and HVAC operations. In 2021, the diesel category accounted for over half the U.S. engine-driven welder market share. This can be attributed to the widespread use of diesel-based engine-driven welders in the building and maintenance of oil and gas pipelines.

share. This can be attributed to the widespread use of diesel-based engine-driven welders in the building and maintenance of oil and gas pipelines. Welding steel and construction equipment at residential and commercial sites is done with engine-driven welders. The construction sector in the U.S. has been steadily growing, thereby driving the demand for a power source for welding.

As a result, manufacturers including Miller Electric Mfg. LLC and Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. are creating products that are lightweight, simple to operate, and compact.

The country generated raw mineral commodities valued at around $90,000 million in 2020, which increased by more than 10%, to over $100,000 million , in 2021. With the rise in mining activities, the demand for repair mining equipment is predicted to increase, resulting in a strong need for engine-driven welders in the nation.

The U.S. engine-driven welder market is highly concentrated with numerous key companies. To keep ahead of their competition, they have focused on product launches. These companies are Miller Electric Mfg. LLC, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc., Hobart Welding Products, Multiquip Inc., Denyo Co. Ltd., The ESAB Group Inc., and Tomahawk Power LLC.

The demand for 300–399A welders is expected to grow at a 5% CAGR, at which the sales value will reach around $38.0 million by 2030. Their widespread use in pipeline, repair, building, fabrication, maintenance, and structural steelwork applications is propelling their demand. Furthermore, the agriculture industry has seen a surge in the demand for these variants for equipment manufacturing and maintenance applications.

U.S. Engine-Driven Welder Market Segmentation Analysis

By Fuel Type

Gasoline

Diesel

By Amperage

Less than 200 A

200 A–299 A

300 A–399 A

400 A–499 A

500 A–599 A

600 A–799 A

800 A and Above

By Application

Construction

Pipeline

Mining

