U Mobile Recognized with Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Company of the Year Award for Pioneering Broader and Higher-quality Internet Connectivity in the Malaysian Mobile Services Industry

U Mobile addresses the ever-evolving connectivity needs of Malaysian customers and supports the government's initiative to improve network coverage and reduce the digital divide.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the Malaysian mobile services industry and, based on its findings, recognizes U Mobile with the 2023 Company of the Year Award. U Mobile is one of the leading Malaysian telecommunications service providers that offers state-of-the-art telecommunication services and solutions, best practices implementations, and excellent customer experience.

U Mobile continually fulfills the growing Malaysian demand for mobile services with world-class, cost-effective solutions. The company introduced the most affordable 5G packages in Malaysia, revolutionizing the market by enabling its customers to stay connected anywhere and anytime. For example, the company launched U Home 5G, offering customers unlimited fiber-like speeds without bundled contract requirements. This plug-and-play service lets customers access 5G immediately upon registration with any existing compatible modem or new models purchased from a third party, which is a highly convenient solution for the average Malaysian user who seeks high quality at affordable prices.

The company also stands out for its robust and forward-thinking strategies, consistently investing in upgrading its digital infrastructure to meet evolving customer needs. In 2022, the company notably completed the upgrade of its customer relationship management and billing system. This strategic enhancement underscores U Mobile's commitment to providing seamless and efficient services to its customers, further solidifying its leadership in the industry.

U Mobile's ability to innovate and introduce value-added digital service offerings, build strategic industry alliances, and deliver hassle-free experiences enables it to establish long-lasting customer relationships. This ambitious growth strategy helped the company expand its loyal customer base last year to over 8.5 million subscribers in 2022.

Moreover, with the upgrade of its customer relationship management and billing system, U Mobile managed to enhance the capabilities of the MyUMobile app, making significant progress towards its digital channel capabilities. The company found that following the upgrade of its customer relationship management and billing system, more and more customers opted for digital services and self-service via the MyUMobile app, making the app its biggest postpaid payment platform today, while also enabling more customization to be implemented for customers. This entire process has resulted in better cost to serve for the company and also improved the customer experience, reflecting its dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction. As a result, U Mobile is well-positioned to monetize opportunities in 5G services while delivering customers the best mobile connectivity experience.

"U Mobile's digital transformation effort empowers customers with MyUMobile, a customer-centric app that streamlines the process for managing their mobile services account. With more customers opting for digital service, MyUMobile app has become a powerful self-service tool for customer to purchase, pay, and explore other value-added services directly within the app, giving customer greater control," noted Rengganis.

About U Mobile

U Mobile's vision is to be Malaysia's most favourite digital services provider through innovations that constantly make things possible. To realise this, we are committed to providing unbeatable quality connectivity experiences that are best-in-class and 5G speeds that are ultra-fast at no extra cost. We believe our accessible quality connectivity narrows the digital divide by providing Malaysians access to the right skills and tools to unleash their unbeatable potential. For more information on U Mobile, please visit www.u.com.my .

