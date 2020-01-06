U.K. Enterprises Look to Transform Application Development Through Automation and Agile Methods

ISG Provider Lens™ report finds U.K. companies also interested in low-code development techniques

LONDON, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprises in the U.K. are seeking next-generation application development and maintenance providers to help them integrate machine learning and agile methods into their development processes, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2019-2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Next-Gen Application Development & Maintenance (ADM) Services Report for the U.K. finds ADM providers serving this market increasingly using machine learning and other automation to identify and predict incidents in application service management. ADM providers are pushing the benefits to their enterprise clients by optimizing costs and focusing on continuous quality improvements.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms are generating cognitive and predictive analytics insights for U.K. enterprises, including automated business modeling and business process migration, the report says.

U.K. enterprises are also interested in agile development processes, but service providers must show differentiated capabilities to attract attention in the market, the report says. Many service providers are scaling their agile practices to drive organization-wide agile transformation for their clients.

"Application outsourcing has evolved from a waterfall-based traditional development approach into one using disruptive, agile-based operating models, making the core development model a direct competitive advantage for many enterprises," said Barry Matthews, partner and head of ISG U.K. "Enterprise client requirements are currently led by mobile and other emerging technologies which, in turn, are fueling the transformation of the application services landscape."

The report also sees a growing interest in low-code development among enterprise clients in the U.K. While low-code development is still new to the market, clients are interested in this technique because it enables faster prototyping and rapid deployment. Many service providers are partnering with or acquiring niche low-code vendors to enhance their agile development capabilities.

In the area of continuous testing, service providers are offering U.K. clients test automation services in various quality assurance tasks, the report says. Enterprises are seeking service providers that can provide end-to-end continuous testing as a service, and many service providers are investing in AI and machine learning technologies to enhance their continuous testing services.

The report also sees growth in the DevOps services market, with U.K. enterprises interested in benefits such as enhanced communication and increased collaboration within teams. Many clients and service providers are also focused on using AI and machine learning with DevOps as a way to collect more data on how people interact with applications, the report says.

The 2019-2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Next-Gen Application Development & Maintenance (ADM) Services Report for the U.K. evaluates the capabilities of 36 providers across four quadrants: Next-Gen ADM, Agile Development, Continuous Testing and DevOps Consulting.

The report names Capgemini, HCL, Infosys and TCS as leaders in all four quadrants, and Cognizant as a leader in three. DXC Technology and IBM are named leaders in two quadrants, and Accenture, Mindtree and Wipro are named leaders in one.

