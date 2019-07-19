U.K. Enterprises Embrace Insourcing but Still Want Latest Digital Tech From Data Center, Cloud Vendors

ISG Provider Lens™ report sees U.K. businesses seeking expertise on ways to improve their ROI with cloud technologies

LONDON, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Many U.K. enterprises are embracing insourcing some IT functions as a way to drive innovation and control their intellectual property, while still looking to data center and cloud providers for container technologies, artificial intelligence for operations and converged infrastructure, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ Private/Hybrid Cloud — Data Center Services & Solutions Report for the U.K. finds U.K. businesses looking for data center and cloud vendors to give them flexibility of delivery, operational cost savings and scalability across their IT ecosystems.

In some cases, however, U.K. businesses are struggling to see quick returns on investment when they move to a cloud computing model, the report says. While cloud computing can eliminate or minimize hardware infrastructure, some enterprises need outside expertise to help them plan and capitalize their cloud investments.

"Cloud technology and services are not always simple to adopt," said Esteban Herrera, partner and global leader of ISG Research. "Organizations realize they need expertise to capitalize their investments and gain the immense benefits of cloud technologies."

In addition, many U.K. enterprises are turning to providers to help them roll out artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) to automate commoditized IT infrastructure and software maintenance and to reduce employee intervention for mundane tasks.

Meanwhile, container technology also is growing in popularity at U.K. enterprises, especially for mission-critical applications in financial, educational, and media and communications organizations. U.K. businesses are also embracing hyper converged infrastructure, with the convergence of software-defined software and hardware. They see the technology as bringing the cloud to them instead of the other way around.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens Private/Hybrid Cloud — Data Center Services & Solutions Report for the U.K. evaluates the capabilities of 19 providers across three quadrants: Managed Services, Managed Security Services and Managed Container as a Service (CaaS).

The report names DXC Technology and IBM as leaders in all three quadrants. Accenture and TCS are leaders in two quadrants, and Atos, Capgemini, Computacenter and Secureworks are leaders in one.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens Private/Hybrid Cloud — Data Center Services & Solutions Report for the U.K. is available to ISG Insights™ subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., the Nordics and Brazil, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

