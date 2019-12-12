U.K. Enterprises Embrace Digital Workplace Technologies for Better Collaboration

ISG Provider Lens™ report finds U.K. companies looking for vendors to help them deliver consistent experiences across employee devices

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprises in the U.K. are looking for providers to help modernize and transform their workplace technologies to improve employee connectivity and collaboration, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Workplace of the Future Report for the U.K. finds enterprises are looking to adopt technology and services that enable employees to access their work profiles, data and applications anytime and from anyplace. Companies want digital workplace vendors to help them deliver similar experiences and information to employees on all the devices they use, irrespective of the different interfaces.

"The digital workplace is the backbone for large digital transformation initiatives that U.K. enterprises are undertaking to align technology, employees and business processes," said Barry Matthews, partner and head of ISG UK. "A productive workspace is an integral part of the business strategy."

The report finds U.K. enterprises investing in emerging collaboration technologies and flexible office spaces. They are also spending money on chat services, videoconferencing and enterprise social network solutions to improve collaboration.

In addition, enterprises in the U.K. are embracing design thinking principles, which focus on end-user concerns as the starting point for digital transformation. Customer experience is becoming more important to enterprises and is pivotal for business success, the report says. More U.K. organizations are relying on vendor experts to define and blueprint for digital workplace transformation.

The report also sees U.K. enterprises looking at automation and artificial intelligence to drive so-called "shift left" initiatives, which focus on finding and fixing problems early in the development process. Proactive monitoring of systems, devices and applications enables predictive analytics and proactive incident management. Self-help and self-service features are gaining traction among enterprises as employees and end users are becoming more comfortable with resolving issues on their own.

Virtual reality and augmented reality are also having a significant impact on workplaces, the report says. VR is already transforming field support services and delivering highly immersive virtual workplace environments for remote workers. AR is expected to become mainstream in the coming years as a way to enable enhanced collaboration between people and machines.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Workplace of the Future Report for the U.K. evaluates the capabilities of 32 providers across three quadrants: Digital Workplace Consulting Services, Managed Services – Workplace Support and Managed Services – Mobility Support.

The report names Accenture, Atos, Computacenter, DXC Technology, IBM and TCS as leaders in all three quadrants. Capgemini, Fujitsu, Getronics and Wipro are named leaders in two, and HCL and Unisys are leaders in one.

A customized version of the report is available from Unisys.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Workplace of the Future Report for the U.K. is available to ISG Insights™ subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., the Nordics and Brazil, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

