TytoCare Launches in Italy Through Multimed Partnership

The launch will give hospitals and health systems throughout the country access to TytoCare's leading, AI-powered telehealth solutions

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TytoCare, the healthcare industry's first all-in-one modular device and examination platform for AI-powered, on-demand, remote medical exams, today announced its launch in Italy, enabling the adoption of its telehealth solution throughout the country. The launch is taking place via a partnership with Multimed, a leading distribution and commercialization company providing medical devices, surgical instruments, robotics and safety devices, who will exclusively introduce TytoCare to the Italian public healthcare market.

The Italian healthcare system expressed significant demand for TytoCare's telehealth platform as a solution to help fight the rapid outbreak of COVID-19 that plagued the country at the onset of the pandemic. Since then, health systems and hospitals have worked hard to implement digital health solutions to help prevent a future collapse of the healthcare system.

TytoCare is the only all-in-one telehealth solution enabling physicians to remotely connect with patients for clinic-quality physical examinations. The handheld examination device enables users to perform comprehensive physical examinations of the heart, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, as well as lungs and body temperature, which are key for monitoring COVID-19. The solution fully replicates an in-person visit from any location, any time, for primary and chronic care situations, and helps to stem the spread of the virus by providing remote care for both quarantined patients in hospitals and isolated patients at home. This allows doctors to gain the vital clinical data they require to monitor and treat patients from a safe distance.

Together, TytoCare and Multimed will be developing the Italian market and delivering the solution to local providers, enabling partnerships with hospitals, elderly care facilities, independent physicians, pharmacies, as well as at-home monitoring. TytoCare's first partnership in Italy showed success with the ASL of Vercelli, where physicians monitored and treated elderly and pediatric COVID-19 patients and performed pulmonary, cardiological, and dermatological telehealth visits. The implementation showcased TytoCare's ability to facilitate a wide range of telehealth visits as well as to reduce pressure on overburdened facilities and physicians while crucially mitigating the spread of COVID-19. In addition to active pilots around the country, renowned hospitals Gemelli and Bambino Gesu have begun evaluating the TytoCare telehealth solution for potential integration, and further pilots are in progress.

"Italian health authorities and professionals were quick to embrace telehealth at the onset of the pandemic," said Dedi Gilad, CEO and co-founder of TytoCare. "Partnering with Multimed will enable us to fulfill our vision of offering accessible and high-quality remote care throughout Italy, which is critical both now and as the pandemic subsides. As a growing number of health systems across Europe look to integrate TytoCare, we're excited to propel a productive healthcare ecosystem for patients, clinicians, and insurers alike, providing the best virtual care from the comfort of home, saving care providers' time, and reducing costs per patient encounter."

"We are proud to partner with TytoCare to expand telehealth offerings throughout Italy. TytoCare is a unique innovation expanding access to safe, clinic-quality care for the Italian population," said Maurizio Cordara Antona, President of Multimed. "As the exclusive distributor of TytoCare in Italy, we look forward to together enabling a new method of healthcare delivery for the country and its future."

About TytoCare

TytoCare is a telehealth company using AI to transform primary care by putting health in the hands of consumers. TytoCare seamlessly connects people to clinicians to provide the best virtual home examination and diagnosis solutions. Its solutions are designed to enable a comprehensive medical exam from any location and include a hand-held, all-in-one tool for examining the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and body temperature; a complete telehealth platform for sharing exam data, conducting live video exams, and scheduling visits; a cloud-based data repository with analytics; and built-in guidance technology and machine learning algorithms to ensure accuracy and ease of use for patients and insights for healthcare providers. Co-founded by Dedi Gilad and Ofer Tzadik in 2012, TytoCare has FDA and CE clearances and has partnered with over 100 major health systems, health plans, and strategic partners in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Israel. To watch a demo video, click here.

For more information, please visit https://www.tytocare.com/.

