Typhoon Nanmadol will make landfall in Japan at the end of the week, according to Windy.com's Hurricane Tracker

TOKYO, and PRAGUE , Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After the recent typhoon Hinnamnor, another typhoon named Nanmadol is bearing down on Japan and South Korea. The Japanese, Australian and European forecast models, which are graphically visualized by Windy.com, agree on the approximate path of the hurricane towards Japan. But Nanmadol will also have a big impact on the weather in South Korea.

The typhoon is currently reaching wind speeds around 200 km/h (category 4) and a pressure of 965 hPa and has the potential to cause damage mainly due to strong winds and heavy rains. Landfall is expected to occur on the southwest coast of Japan. The typhoon's direction will be refined by all models before Sunday. Based on the latest data, the typhoon can hit the south of Japan as a category 2 on The Saffir–Simpson hurricane wind scale.

The general public can follow the hurricane's progress on Windy.com, which is also used by emergency teams, rescue centers, sailors, pilots, and professional athletes. The Hurricane Tracker tool is provided by Windy free of charge for all models (JMA, BoM-a, ECMWF). The different models differ in their calculation of hurricane direction, Windy displays local forecasts in the first place, for Japan it is the JMA (Japan Meteorological Agency).

Windy.com was originally created as a weather forecasting app for kiters, surfers, and other extreme sportsmen who need to know an accurate forecast of not only the weather but especially the development of weather conditions for their hobby. Gradually, however, the app has become an essential part of the professional lives of people whose lives depend on accurate weather forecasting. We're talking about sailors, pilots, firefighters, or just people in emergency staff during natural disasters. During hurricanes, images from Windy.com have become an integral part of news coverage and information for residents in affected areas.

SOURCE Windyty, SE