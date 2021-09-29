Type 1 Pressure Vessels Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 4.5 Billion in 2026, Says Stratview Research

RAIPUR, India, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Type 1 Pressure Vessels Market by Application Type (Life Support {Fire Fighting and Medical Applications}, Transportation, Recreational {SCUBA, Paintball, and Others}, Industrial {Oxygen, Nitrogen, CO2, Helium, Argon, Acetylene, and Others}, Gas Carrier & Storage, and Others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's type-I pressure vessels market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

Type 1 Pressure Vessels Market: Highlights from the Report

Pressure vessels are enclosed containers used to hold fluids, fumes, and gases at a pressure significantly higher or lower than the ambient pressure. They are widely used in various industries, such as transportation, petrochemical, oil & gas, chemical, and food processing. The first descent of the modern pressure vessel was designed in the 1800s, after which a lot of evolution took place and various codes, and standards were implemented to make the vessels safer for users and make them the best fit for various applications.

Type-I pressure vessels accounts for the largest share of the overall pressure vessels market. It is a well-established and mature market and is slowly losing market traction in the developing markets of pressure vessels due to the advent of other lightweight and advantageous type-II, III, and IV pressure vessels. The outbreak of the pandemic further dented the demand for the type-I pressure vessels market, especially in 2020, in the wake of the enormous decline in industrial and automotive production across regions.

Based on primary interview results coupled with the analysis of the leading companies' revenues, it is estimated that the type-I pressure vessels market nose-dived at a double-digit rate of -10.4% in 2020. It is also estimated that the market may need a greater time than that of previous downturns to reach back its pre-pandemic levels. An expected recovery in the automotive and industrial production coupled with a paradigm shift from gasoline and diesel to alternative fuels such as LPG, CNG; will surely help the industry stakeholders including type-I pressure vessel manufacturers to log a quick recovery from the pandemic. Overall, the type-I pressure vessels market is likely to rebound at a promising CAGR of 5.3% in the near term to reach US$ 4.5 billion in 2026.

Based on the application type, the type-I pressure vessels market is segmented as life support, transportation, recreational, industrial, gas carrier & storage, and others. Transportation is expected to maintain its unassailable lead in application type classification of the market during the forecast period, owing to the changing preference of customers for gasoline- and diesel-fueled vehicles to alternative-fueled vehicles due to the higher price of gasoline and diesel coupled with growing concerns regarding CO2 and NOx emissions. All the leading players of type-I pressure vessels are serving the transportation segment.

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest as well as the fastest-growing market for type-I pressure vessels during the forecast period, driven by the presence of large number of industry stakeholders, making the region a growth engine of the transportation industry and industrial applications. China, Japan, and India are likely to be the key countries/markets for the region. Beijing Tianhai Industry and Everest Kanto Cylinder are the major companies manufacturing type-I pressure vessels in the region.

Key players in the market are performing acquisitions either to expand their product portfolio or widen their geographical reach. Most of the major players are providing different types of pressure vessels apart from type-I pressure vessels. Following are the key players in the type-I pressure vessels market:

Beijing Tianhai Industry Co., Ltd.

Cylinders Holding a.s.

Worthington Industries, Inc.

Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd.

Norris Cylinder (A TriMas Company)

Faber Industrie SPA

Catalina Cylinders

Luxfer Holdings PLC

FIBA Technologies, Inc.

Grupo Mat

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the type 1 pressure vessels market and has segmented the market in two ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the two ways in which the market is segmented:

Type-I Pressure Vessels Market, by Application Type

Life Support

(Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)



(Application Type Analysis: Fire Fighting and Medical Application)

Transportation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Recreationa

(Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)



(Application Type Analysis: SCUBA, Paintball, and Others)

Industria

(Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)



(Gas Type Analysis: Oxygen, Nitrogen, CO 2 , Helium, Argon, Acetylene, and Others)

Gas Carrier & Storage (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Type-I Pressure Vessels Market, by Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , The UK, Italy , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: The UAE, Saudi Arabia , Brazil , and Others)

