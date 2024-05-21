NEWARK, Calif., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TYAN®, a leading server platform design manufacturer and a MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation subsidiary, introduced its latest offering: affordable and high-performance servers and motherboards powered by the new AMD EPYC™ 4004 Series CPUs.

TYAN Integrates New High-Performance AMD EPYC 4004 Processors for Cost-Effective and Easy-to-Use Server Solutions

"The new AMD EPYC 4004 Series CPUs, along with our strong ecosystem of technology partners, bring enterprise solutions to a traditionally underserved market and ensure that small and medium businesses have access to highly-performant technologies that help them stay competitive," said John Morris, corporate vice president, Enterprise and HPC Business Group, AMD. "The AMD EPYC 4004 CPUs fill an important market gap, providing cost-optimized solutions with enterprise-grade dependability, scalability and security in cost-optimized system configurations that make sense for smaller businesses and dedicated hosters."

AMD EPYC 4004 Processors: high-performance, validated server CPUs designed for easy-to-use, low-cost systems for growing businesses

AMD EPYC 4004 Series processors complement the broad AMD EPYC processor offering, extending the established high performance, highly efficient "Zen4" core architecture into an expanded range of entry level system designs desired by small business customers as well as regional hosted IT services providers. With new low core count CPU offerings and TDP ranges as low as 65W, attractively priced server systems featuring AMD EPYC 4004 Processors deliver the strong performance, scalability and dependability needed by growing businesses and 24x7 hosted services. With an optimized, single-socket package, 2 channels of DDR5 memory and up to 28 lanes of Gen5 PCIe® connectivity, these servers offer a compelling balance of performance and scalability in an affordable, easy-to-deploy, easy-to-manage package.

TYAN's AMD EPYC 4004 based servers: accessibility, affordability and energy efficiency

Crafted with versatility, TYAN's AMD EPYC 4004 CPU-based server solutions cover a wide range of applications, including website hosting, specialized IT services for medical, retail, and telecommunications sectors, AI-driven development, cloud services, data analysis, and efficient data storage and retrieval. Utilizing the robust performance of AMD EPYC 4004 Processors, TYAN's platforms offer users a combination of accessibility and affordability. With built-in standards-based manageability and essential security features, these AMD EPYC 4004 CPU-based solutions reduce operating costs during business hours and seamlessly meet the 24/7 demands of hosted service providers.

TYAN Transport CX HG68-B8016 is a 6U 5 nodes single-socket AMD AM5 cloud gaming server, supporting the AMD EPYC 4004 CPU. Each node features 4 DDR5-4800 UDIMM slots, 2 NVMe M.2 slots, 1 PCIe 5.0 x16 slot for dual-slot GPU card deployment, and 2 PCIe 4.0 slots for additional network connections. Departing from conventional multi-node server configurations, this innovative model sets a new standard, offering enhanced performance and scalability for diverse computing needs.

TYAN also introduces a single-socket 1U server solution, the Transport CX GX40-B8016. It features 4 DDR5-4800 UDIMM slots, support for up to 4 internal SATA drives, 2 NVMe M.2 slots, and 1 PCIe 5.0 x16 slot. Utilizing the AMD EPYC 4004 processors, this Transport CX GX40-B8016 is optimized to meet the cost-effective computing requirements of both datacenter and cloud-edge applications.

Moreover, TYAN presents the Tomcat CX S8016, a compact and cost-effective single-socket motherboard tailored for AMD EPYC 4004 CPUs, ideal for CSP deployment. It features 4 DDR5 DIMM slots supporting DDR5-4800 UDIMM with or without ECC, up to 128GB in total. Additionally, it includes 1 PCIe 5.0 x16 slot, 2 PCIe 4.0 x4 slots, 2 NVMe M.2 2280 slots, and 4 SATA 6G ports.

About TYAN

TYAN, as a leading server brand of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation under the MiTAC Holdings Corp. (TSE:3706), designs, manufactures and markets advanced x86 and x86-64 server/workstation board technology, platforms and server solution products. Its products are sold to OEMs, VARs, System Integrators and Resellers worldwide for a wide range of applications. TYAN enables its customers to be technology leaders by providing scalable, highly-integrated, and reliable products for a wide range of applications such as server appliances and solutions for HPC, hyper-scale/data center, server storage, AI and security appliance markets. For more information, please visit TYAN's website at http://www.tyan.com or MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation website at http://www.mitacmct.com

