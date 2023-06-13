TYAN Announces Availability of High-Performance Server Platforms Based on 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ Processors for Cloud Native Environments and Technical Computing

NEWARK, Calif., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TYAN®, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and a subsidiary of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, today announced availability of high-performance server platforms supporting 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ processor for growing cloud native environments and 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors with AMD 3D V-Cache™ technology for technical computing applications.

TYAN's server platforms with AMD's latest data center processors offer unmatched core count in 1U and 2U density

"Data centers prioritize sustainability, offering an opportunity to improve efficiency and meet goals," said Eric Kuo, Vice President of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation's Server Infrastructure Business Unit. "TYAN's server platforms, powered by 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors, contribute to environmental sustainability through power-efficient, high-performance solutions. Our leading workload performance enables efficient scale-out cloud-native workloads, achieving more with less power consumption."

"The latest 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors offer outstanding performance and efficiency for cloud native and technical computing workloads," said Lynn Comp, corporate vice president, Server Product and Technology Marketing, AMD. "Our latest family of data center processors allow customers to balance workload growth and flexibility with critical infrastructure consolidation mandates, enabling our customers to do more work, efficiently at a pivotal time of transformation for the data center."

Achieve high-performance data storage throughput to enhance cloud capabilities

TYAN's cloud platforms leverage the capabilities of the newest AMD EPYC 9004 Series processors, powered by "Zen4c" architecture, and are specifically designed for running demanding and scalable cloud-native services and enterprise applications. The Tomcat CX S8056 is a single-socket server motherboard in 12" x 14.1" form factor, supporting 24 DDR5 DIMM slots, two PCIe 5.0 riser slots, nine MCIO x8 connectors for NVMe U.2, two NVMe M.2, and one OCP v3.0 LAN mezzanine slot for rack-optimized server deployment.

The Transport CX GC68A-B8056 is a cost-effective single-socket server platform featuring 24 DDR5 DIMM slots, a pair of PCIe 5.0 x16 expansion slots, one OCP 3.0 LAN mezzanine slot and two 10GbE onboard Ethernet ports. This platform comes in a 1U configuration and supports twelve 2.5" tool-less drive bays for NVMe U.2 devices. The GC68A-B8056 is ideal for applications that require both powerful compute cores and high-performance storage I/O.

Boost performance for demanding technical compute workloads.

TYAN's HPC platforms utilize 4th Gen AMD EPYC Processors with AMD 3D V-Cache technology to deliver exceptional performance for technical compute workloads such as EDA, CFD, and FEA software and solutions. The Tomcat HX S8050 server motherboard features eight DDR5 DIMM slots, five PCIe 5.0 x16 slots for multiple GPU cards deployment, six MCIO connectors, two NVMe M.2 slots, two 10GbE and two GbE onboard Ethernet ports in CEB (12" x 10.5") form factor.

Moreover, the Transport HX FT65T-B8050 is a rack-convertible pedestal server platform that incorporates a single AMD EPYC 9004 Series processor. It offers eight DDR5 DIMM slots, eight 3.5" SATA drive bays, and 2.5" NVMe U.2 hot-swap, tool-less drive trays. The FT65T-B8050 supports up to two double-wide PCIe 5.0 x16 professional GPU cards and additional two PCIe 5.0x16 slots for high-speed networking adapter deployment, making it ideal for desk-side AI workbench workloads.

TYAN server platforms based on the new 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors and 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors with AMD 3D V-Cache technology are socket-compatible with existing AMD EPYC 9004 Series processor designs through a BIOS update. Customers can enjoy more efficient and scalable services on targeted workloads powered by new AMD EPYC 9754, 9734, 9684X, 9384X and 9184X processors.

