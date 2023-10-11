TXOne Networks' Portable Inspector Named CyberSecurity Breakthrough's "Compliance Software Solution of the Year"

Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Breakthrough Information Security Products and Companies

TAIPEI, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TXOne Networks , a leader in Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) security, today announced that its Portable Inspector solution has been selected as "Compliance Software Solution of the Year" by CyberSecurity Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization. The 7th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.

TXOne Networks' Portable Inspector delivers portable, installation-free security in the USB form factor. It inspects new equipment before sending it to production, performs regular auditing and inventory management functions, and provides advanced security for out-of-band and isolated devices.

"Without a portable, installation-free scanning device, organizations that work with highly regulated, sensitive equipment are often unable to accept installations or configuration changes due to regulations," said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "TXOne Portable Inspector addresses this challenge head-on, making regulatory challenges much easier to overcome and has already been used successfully on regulation-sensitive assets by organizations in transportation, banking, pharmaceutical, and energy."

Portable Inspector creates a device inventory, listing installed applications and active services. This data is accessible via a centralized console and is augmented with system vulnerability information in the scan log. Security administrators can easily view operating system (OS) variations and vulnerability statistics for all scanned assets. The TXOne Networks solution also serves as a USB file storage, transferring files securely in the operational technology (OT) environments. The device supports both Linux and Windows.

Portable Inspector allows operators to perform various security tasks without violating the sales/services terms set by any given asset manufacturer. The solution also does not require installation, and no system inspection process or footprint is left on the asset. This allows users to investigate the security status from multiple assets.

Portable Inspector also scans for malware and system vulnerabilities, with the collected system information centralized into the TXOne Networks ElementOne management console for a comprehensive view of overall asset security level and vulnerability overview. A malware-free report can also be generated after a security investigation.

"Supply chain security has become a significant concern for CISOs in the manufacturing and critical infrastructure sectors. Ensuring that newly acquired equipment is free of malware, properly patched, and equipped with only essential applications and activated services is paramount. Portable Inspector is so user-friendly that even non-cybersecurity experts can use it to enhance plant security," said Terence Liu, CEO of TXOne Networks. "We are pleased to accept this accolade from CyberSecurity Breakthrough and we will continue to work actively on industrial and SEMI standards. The malware-free reports generated by Portable Inspector play an important part of this standard and others, as well."

The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

About TXOne Networks

TXOne Networks offers cybersecurity solutions that ensure the reliability and safety of industrial control systems and operational technology environments. TXOne Networks works together with both leading manufacturers and critical infrastructure operators to develop practical, operations-friendly approaches to cyber defense. TXOne Networks offers both network-based and endpoint-based products to secure the OT network and mission-critical devices using a real-time, defense-in-depth approach.

