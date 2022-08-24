Two Vehicles of Chery Shine in J.D. Power, Tiggo8 pro ranked No.2

ANKARA, Turkey, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, J.D. Power, a world-renowned market consulting and research company, released the 2022 Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study. It is shown that brands of Chery exceed many brands from joint ventures. In particular, ARRIZO 6 PRO ranks No. 1 in the 2022 APEAL for medium-sized basic cars, while TIGGO 8 PRO ranks No.2 in the 2022 APEAL for SUV segment.

J.D. Power, a world leading data and analysis service enterprise, boasts a reputation for "independence and impartiality" with leading capabilities in industry benchmarking research and data analysis.

The outstanding achievements of the two main series of ARRIZO and TIGGO models in the 2022 J.D. Power APEAL Study are attributed to the continuous exploration of quality and technology by Chery itself, as well as the strict control of product quality and the persistence of independent innovation.

Chery has been known as "Technological Chery" since its foundation for insisting on mastering core technologies. It has set up six Research and Development centers in the world and a Research and Development team of over 5,000 elite members, providing it with advantages in traditional fuel technology, new energy, intelligence manufacturing and other fields. Up to now, Chery has exported its vehicles to more than 80 countries and regions and has set up 10 overseas factories and more than 1500 overseas dealers and service outlets. With nearly 10 million users worldwide, including 2.1 million users outside China, Chery has ranked first in the number of passenger cars exported from China for 19 consecutive years.

In the field of core vehicle technology, Chery has independently developed more than 20 types of engines, and has mass-produced a series of products with displacements ranging from 0.8L to 2.0L, of which nine engines won the title of "China Heart" Top Ten. At the same time, Chery is also the first automobile company in China to master the development technology of a full range of gearboxes, and the quality has reached the international advanced level.

In terms of new energy vehicle technology, Chery New Energy covers pure electric, extended-range electric, hybrid (PHEV), fuel cell (CNG), hydrogen energy, etc. And Chery masters the core technologies of three power (motor, electronic control, battery), all-aluminum body and so on.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1884331/image_5011064_13743276.jpg

SOURCE Chery