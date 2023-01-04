Two university hospitals in France digitize pathology with Sectra to enable efficient sharing of resources and expertise

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) recently signed a digital pathology contract with two French healthcare providers. The university hospitals in Montpellier and Nimes will now enhance their collaboration using Sectra's solution. The digital pathology solution will also help reduce variation and increase efficiency, which in turn will provide patients with high diagnostic quality and quicker response times.

"Going digital in pathology together with Sectra is a step towards our mission of providing high-quality patient care in our region. The ease-of-use of the solution will facilitate the transition to a digital workflow for our pathologists and quickly enable us to reap the benefits of the new set of tools and opportunities to collaborate around cases," explain professors Valérie Costes-Martineau of the University Hospital of Montpellier and Pascal Roger of the University Hospital of Nimes.

The hospitals will complement their use of microscopes with a digital solution, allowing the pathologists to review and collaborate around cases in a way that has not been possible before. The digital workflow provides instant and, if necessary, remote access to digital images of tissue samples instead of relying on physical glass slides reviewed in microscopes.

The University Hospital of Montpellier and the University Hospital of Nimes, located in the south of France, have a long history of collaborating around both medical education and clinical care. The joint digital pathology solution from Sectra will enhance their collaboration, making it possible to share cases, expertise and workloads digitally. Together, they perform approximately 60,000 pathology examinations per year.

"I am excited for the opportunity to contribute to enhancing patient care in France. Together with the experience and ability of our staff, our digital pathology solution has proven to create tangible positive outcomes for healthcare providers on a mission to utilize digital technology to move the field of pathology and cancer care forward. That makes me very proud," says Fabien Lozach, President of Sectra in France.

The contract was signed during the third quarter of Sectra's 2022/2023 fiscal year.

The pathology solution is part of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution, which provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2021/2022 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,949 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

