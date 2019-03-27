Two of the World's Largest Banks are Migrating to the Clareti Platform, Scrapping Legacy Technology

LONDON, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gresham Technologies plc, the leading software and services company that specialises in providing real-time data integrity and control solutions announces a second major global bank win in the first quarter of 2019.

Since the first Clareti customer went live in 2013, Clareti technology has been adopted by over 100 firms and the platform has become a de-facto industry standard for enterprise data integrity and control.

The most recent bank win comes hot on the heels of a comparable 'bulge bracket' global investment bank win in February, the two new wins together represent over £7M in total contract value.

One of the banks selected the Clareti platform, together with one of Gresham's strategic alliance partners, Cognizant, to deliver a fully managed service to replace core cash and stock reconciliations as well as address new global requirements. The second bank will also replace a legacy vendor solution for its global cash and securities processing operations with Gresham's more agile technology.

With ambitious strategic digitalisation plans, both firms independently identified the need to replace inflexible, inefficient legacy applications that date back to the 1990's. The Clareti platform is the only modern enterprise-grade alternative, proven to operate at scale and flexible enough to handle the industry's new demands.

Ian Manocha, CEO at Gresham, commented:

"Two more of the world's largest banks' have turned to Gresham to enable their post-trade digitalisation, with Clareti underpinning their approach to enterprise data control and automation. Success alongside a partner of Cognizant's calibre, further demonstrates how Clareti has become the industry's only proven alternative to legacy reconciliation technology."

Bill Blythe, Global Business Development Director at Gresham:

"There is a seismic shift happening in capital markets today as banks move toward strategic global control platforms and lower cost utilities for their data quality problems. These wins displace legacy technologies that have become blockers to innovation, regulatory compliance and efficiency, some of which are approaching end-of-life."

About Gresham Technologies plc

Gresham is a leading software and services company that specialises in providing real-time data integrity and control solutions. Listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (GHT.L) and headquartered in the City of London, its customers include some of the world's largest financial institutions, all of whom are served locally from offices located in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific.

Gresham's award-winning Clareti software platform has been designed to provide financial institutions with complete certainty in their data processing. Clareti is a highly flexible and fully scalable platform for ensuring the integrity of data across an enterprise. It is designed to address today's most challenging financial control, risk management, data governance and regulatory compliance problems. Learn more at www.greshamtech.com.

