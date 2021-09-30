Two new sustainable campuses in Vienna - Caverion launches life-cycle projects guaranteeing optimal conditions for 25 years

HELSINKI, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The PPP (public private partnership) project of two educational campuses in Vienna was awarded to the bidding consortium of Caverion, STRABAG Real Estate and HYPO NOE Leasing. The project will provide new sustainable facilities to over 1,900 children in daycare and elementary and secondary schools and it is the second life cycle project for Caverion in Austria.

During the construction, Caverion will be responsible for the design and build of technical solutions for the campus buildings, including heating and sanitation, ventilation, air conditioning and electricity. The delivery includes the implementation of sustainable energy generation systems with geothermal energy and efficient heat pump systems.

When the construction phase is finished, Caverion will take care of the managed operations for the period of 25 years, including operation and technical maintenance of the campus buildings.

"We notice a growing interest towards our life cycle model in the market and the customers can clearly see the benefits of this partnership. Since we provide all services in house, from technical construction to operational management and maintenance, we can guarantee undisturbed and smooth operations, as well as optimisation of the energy consumption throughout the entire life cycle of the buildings," says Manfred Simmet, Head of Caverion Austria division.

Sustainable energy concept

The two new campuses Landgutgasse and Rappachgasse impress with their innovative energy concept. Compact building structures and façade greening are the so-called passive solutions in place; on top come active measures, such as heating and temperature control by means of concrete core activation and heat pumps. Together they ensure a high-quality indoor climate while minimising costs and the use of resources.

The Landgutgasse project will be designed and executed with Building Information Modelling (BIM), i.e., with a digital copy of the building for networked design, which will then be transitioned to operations through Facility Information Modelling or Facility Information Management (BIM2FIM). Visualising the technology is beneficial during the actual building project and for the future operations of the building.

Both sites are scheduled to be in operation by the start of the 2023/2024 school year.

