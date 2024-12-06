Two Leading Patent Business Intelligence & Intellectual Property Strategists Join Ocean Tomo, a Part of J.S. Held

JERICHO, N.Y., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held, proudly celebrating 50 transformative years, joins Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held, in welcoming Timothy D. Dorney, Ph.DDD. and Sam Wiley to the industry's most comprehensive intellectual property (IP) consulting group. The experts co-lead the firm's Specialty Services team, which combines technical excellence, patent expertise, and business acumen to partner with in-house corporate IP groups, outside counsel, and financial institutions to dig into complex systems.

Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held, welcomes Timothy Dorney and Sam Wiley as Managing Directors. Dr. Timothy Dorney will serve as the Technical Lead for IP Specialty Services, leveraging over 35 years of experience as an inventor, patent agent, and licensing professional. Sam Wiley brings over 20 years of IP and innovation experience to the firm and will serve as the Strategic Business Intelligence Lead for IP Specialty Services.

Dr. Timothy D. Dorney, Ph.DDD., the new Technical lead for Specialty Services, draws upon 35 years of experience as an inventor, patent agent, and licensing professional. His expertise includes defending and asserting patents in technical fields, including DRAM and non-volatile memory, analog circuits, image sensors, digital displays, microprocessor architecture, computer system design, Internet transactions including shopping carts, and digital signal processing (DSP).

Dr. Dorney has conducted extensive patent technical reviews, consulting on the technical aspects of enforcing patent rights. He has overseen patent licensing and litigation activities, identified infringement, designed and executed tests to demonstrate infringement, created claim charts, presented findings, and negotiated settlements. His work spans North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region.

As a patent agent, he prepared over 100 patent applications and responded to national and international Office Actions. He has been involved in approximately 20 Inter Partes Reviews and prosecuted ex parte reexaminations and reissue patent filings. Dr. Dorney began his career at Texas Instruments, where his work focused on memory products design, application-specific DRAM design, and video RAM development.

Dr. Dorney is a named inventor on 10 patents. He has presented his research internationally, including at The International Society for Optical Engineering, The International Terahertz Workshop, the IEEE/LEOS Annual Meeting Conference Proceedings, and the International Conference on Image Processing. He has authored refereed journal articles for the International Journal of High-Speed Electronics & Systems, the Journal of the Optical Society of America, and Optics Letters, among others.

Sam Wiley, the new Strategic Business Intelligence lead for Specialty Services, is a globally recognized intellectual property and innovation expert known for his leadership in crafting strategies and advancing thought leadership in the IP field. A trusted voice in the industry and a Silicon Valley veteran, he is a sought-after speaker and contributor noted for turning complex IP and innovation challenges into strategic opportunities.

Sam has held key roles at leading organizations throughout his career, including the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), CPA Global, and, most recently, LOT Network. His expertise spans industries and geographies, grounded in a multidisciplinary background in technology, law, and business. Named to the IAM Strategy 300, Sam serves on the Board of Directors for the Licensing Executives Society (LES) USA & Canada, the Board of Directors for the LES Silicon Valley Chapter, and is an instructor with the Association for the Valuation for the Management and Valuation of Intangibles (AMAVI).

Sam began his IP career at the USPTO, where he served as a patent examiner for electrical and software arts, developing a specialized understanding of US patent law and the patent prosecution ecosystem. He later joined an IP consulting firm where he was responsible for econometric analysis and expert report development. An early adopter of and advocate for patent intelligence, Sam managed IP-related projects across several practice areas, including litigation, licensing, and M&A. He has provided testimony in federal and state courts on IP matters.

At Innography and later following the acquisition, at CPA Global, Sam's expertise focused on IP intelligence as a subject matter and solutions expert advising clients across the IP lifecycle, including prosecution, portfolio development, and maintenance, licensing, and monetization, with a focus on leveraging IP intelligence and analytics to support business decision-making.

Most recently, Sam served as an executive at LOT Network, where he led patent intelligence initiatives to deliver actionable insights to members and prospective members. He also spearheaded thought leadership programs to advance LOT Network's mission and cultivated strategic partnerships with influential stakeholders across the IP ecosystem.

These two experts join a multidisciplinary team of multidimensional experts - accountants, financiers, scientists, lawyers, and engineers. The team provides a leading array of financial and technical services related to intangible assets. Built upon more than three decades of experience valuing IP in the most rigorous of venues: state, federal, and international courts, financial, market, and technical experts understand the contributory value of patented inventions, know-how, brands, and copyrights that permeate every business.

"We are grateful to have Tim and Sam now as part of the Ocean Tomo team, enhancing our scope of experience and ability to provide a full-service solution on IP matters," shared Ocean Tomo co-founder and Senior Managing Director James E. Malackowski, CPA, CLP.

The Ocean Tomo team specializes in understanding and leveraging IP with offerings that include financial expert testimony, IP valuation, strategy consulting, business intelligence, technical support, investment advisory, innovation management consulting, and transaction brokerage.

As a part of J.S. Held, Ocean Tomo works alongside more than 1,500 professionals globally and assists clients – corporations, law firms, insurers, governments, and institutional investors – on complex technical, scientific, and financial matters across all assets and value at risk.

Tim Dorney and Sam Wiley are now part of the dedicated and entrepreneurial experts who help transform J.S. Held.

