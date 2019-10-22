TwentyThree acquires UK enterprise video platform Buto to build global video company out of Europe

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TwentyThree, the video marketing platform, today announced that it has acquired Buto, a UK enterprise video platform, https://www.buto.tv

Since launching the TwentyThree video marketing platform and adding a breakthrough webinar tool, TwentyThree has seen significant pick-up from growth companies and enterprises globally. From startup to enterprise level, businesses everywhere are focused on enabling video across the organization.

"Buto has been successful at video-enabling some of UK's largest companies, and we're happy to add their enterprise skills and strong UK client roster to our list of offerings," said Thomas Madsen-Mygdal, CEO of TwentyThree. "I'm excited to be on the journey into the visual era with Buto and we thank the Buto team for putting their trust in TwentyThree."

"I've been really impressed by how TwentyThree has been leading and defining video marketing," said Andy McNamara, CEO of Buto. "Their webinar offerings, marketing integrations, and lead generation tools will help Buto customers take their video strategies to the next level. We're happy to have found a new home for Buto."

The Buto acquisition is TwentyThree's first acquisition in a video marketing space that's maturing every day. TwentyThree is solidifying its position as the only European player in the race to be the video marketing platform of choice for digital marketers, and the acquisition of Buto will now add significant UK companies to the pursuit.

As part of the acquisition, all Buto customers will transition to the TwentyThree video marketing platform. Support for the Buto platform will end as of summer 2020. Terms of the acquisition are not disclosed.

About TwentyThree

Video is the best way to tell stories and connect with customers. TwentyThree empowers thousands of marketers globally to run video on their website, social platforms and to run webinars, TwentyThree is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. For more information, visit www.twentythree.net.

For further information regarding the acquisition, please contact:

Thomas Madsen-Mygdal, CEO of TwentyThree, mygdal@twentythree.net, +45 2972 5630

Simone Engbo Hansen, Head of Communications at TwentyThree, simone@twentythree.net , +45 5382 3631

Find photos here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1s6KxazJ-hymnktW3HyX3KLzhCFM8-UpW?usp=sharing

Related Links

https://www.twentythree.net/



SOURCE TwentyThree