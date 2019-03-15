Twelve Ronnies: British Entrepreneurs Launch Competition to Crowd-source Solutions to Brexit

LONDON, March 15, 2019 In response to the historic House of Commons vote this week, some British entrepreneurs have launched an initiative to crowd-source ideas, to solve the challenges faced by UK and European Politicians.

12RPrizes are offering a token cash prize of £500 for the best solution to the problems presented by Brexit and will present the winning solution to the Government.

12RPrizes are being launched by the Twelve Ronnies. Twelve Ronnies was set up to encourage innovators, entrepreneurs, students, designers, tech enthusiasts, educators, doers and makers to solve some of the UK's problems. They do this by building partnerships between inventors and those with the business acumen to make their ideas a reality.

Twelve Ronnies Director and Co-Founder, Simon Krystman (who voted remain) explained why they were launching the competition: "The UK is renowned for being the home of innovation. Many of the greatest ideas, thinkers and innovators have come from these islands. This is a chance for anyone who believes they have a solution to the challenges posed by Brexit, to share it with the nation. Instead of simply moaning at the mess, we feel it's time that the people got involved again."

The challenges that face the politicians are well documented and include:

How do we manage the Northern Irish border?

How do we manage trade with the EU and ensure that lorry drivers aren't queuing for days at Dover?

Entries to solve the challenges will be available for public scrutiny at IdeasNest. The winning entry will provide a workable solution, within the time constraints, to one of the key Brexit issues. The recipient of the £500 cash prize will be chosen by a panel and the popular vote will be taken into consideration. This will then be presented to the Government.

Entries should be submitted through the 12R Prizes website. They should be around 500 words and will be shown on IdeasNest.co.uk. The deadline is 22nd March 2019.

Co-Founder Jake Shaw (who voted leave) summarised; "This is the chance for innovators to tell us their solution to a national challenge that is impacting on everyone."

Related Links

http://IdeasNest.co.uk



SOURCE Twelve Ronnies