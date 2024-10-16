Tuya Smart Pioneers Sustainable Future in the Middle East with Leading AI Solutions at GITEX GLOBAL 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA, HKEX: 2391), a leading global cloud platform service provider, made an impressive appearance at GITEX GLOBAL 2024 under the theme of "AI in All Sustainable Spaces," captivating a diverse audience. As one of the world's premier and most impactful technology exhibitions, GITEX GLOBAL 2024 convenes top technology innovators, industry leaders, academic scholars, and developers to explore the boundless potential of cutting-edge domains such as artificial intelligence, smart cities, and sustainability.

Tuya Smart showcased a suite of innovative AI products and solutions, not only offering developers a premier platform for technological creativity but also significantly accelerating the integration of spatial intelligence in Middle Eastern urban landscapes. This proactive approach is propelling the evolution of future living towards a more intelligent and eco-friendly trajectory.

Tuya Cloud Developer Platform Delves Deep into Generative AI

At GITEX GLOBAL 2024, Tuya's cloud development platform, which fully integrates AI, garnered substantial attention from the on-site audience. The platform serves as an open hub for cloud capabilities, housing over 1,000 Open APIs. These APIs encompass the full spectrum of device lifecycle management, data analytics, and intelligent scene enablement essential for the development of smart applications.

In line with the swift advancement of generative AI, Tuya has crafted a novel AI Agent development platform based on a cloud-native AI technology architecture. This platform equips developers with a wealth of AI standard capabilities and development tools, enabling them to efficiently develop and debug solutions that address myriad practical needs in real-world application scenarios.

Taking the App AI smart agent as an example, it empowers developers to facilitate AI smart control, information retrieval, and swift configuration for end-users through intuitive and seamless dialogue. By offering professional insights and creating and executing scene linkages, it enhances the "intelligence" level of smart products, transforming each into a true assistant for the user's daily life.

For instance, pet products equipped with the App AI smart agent can monitor pet feeding in real-time and provide pet owners with precise feeding recommendations. Simultaneously, they can capture and share endearing moments of pets at play, allowing pet owners to experience their pets' joy at any time and from anywhere. Should any abnormal behavior in pets be detected, the smart agent can promptly offer diagnostic advice to ensure the ongoing well-being of the animals.

Crafting Comprehensive Smart Energy Solutions to Propel Green Transformation

As the world approaches peak oil consumption and faces escalating environmental challenges, the Middle East is proactively seeking to reshape its energy landscape. The aim is to reduce its over-reliance on the oil sector and pave the way for sustainable development. Aligning with this shift, Tuya is committed to harnessing cutting-edge technologies such as AI, empowering customers to construct diverse energy management scenarios and expediting the green transformation of the Middle East.

At the event, Tuya exhibited a suite of innovative energy solutions, including the Home Energy Management System (HEMS), Building Energy Management System (BEMS), Smart Parking Lot Lighting Solution, and Smart Energy Metering. The company also shared real-world applications of these solutions across various sectors, such as manufacturing and commerce.

The HEMS, for instance, exemplifies a holistic energy solution. It integrates intelligent devices like energy screens, data acquisition sticks, and energy gateways to establish a unified energy device connectivity platform. This enables household users to manage energy comprehensively, from generation and distribution to storage and consumption, substantially reducing energy usage and costs. Additionally, leveraging the pre-integrated AI capabilities and EMS management system of the Tuya Cloud Developer Platform, customers can seamlessly achieve the interconnection of "new energy and smart home," delivering a greener, more efficient, economical, and comfortable user experience.

Among these, the Tuya-enabled energy screen shines brightly at GITEX GLOBAL 2024. Serving as a central hub for home energy monitoring, it not only provides a clear snapshot of the household's energy flow throughout the day but also offers end-users in-depth insights into their energy consumption patterns through detailed data analytics.

Moreover, Tuya introduced the BEMS, a sophisticated solution that integrates building performance management with carbon reduction efforts. Designed to enhance building energy efficiency and foster sustainability, BEMS utilizes a color-coded system in line with international standards, such as those set by the Building and Construction Authority of Singapore. This system visually represents building performance status through colors like green, amber, and red, enabling customers to swiftly evaluate and refine their energy usage.

The core functionalities of Tuya's BEMS include the measurement of carbon footprints, planning for carbon emissions, automating reduction strategies, and providing comprehensive carbon emission reports. By integrating multiple AI models, the system operates round the clock to identify points of energy waste and offers targeted optimization recommendations. With real-time trend analysis and historical data comparisons, customers gain a clear understanding of changes in their energy consumption patterns.

Pioneering the Intelligentization of Spaces to Forge a New Reference of Smart Cities

In recent years, Middle Eastern nations such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia have been at the forefront of the smart city movement. For instance, Saudi Arabia's "Vision 2030", unveiled in 2016, outlines an ambitious plan for constructing expansive smart cities. Once completed, these new urban developments will be powered entirely by renewable energy and will incorporate a variety of state-of-the-art intelligent technologies, painting a picture of an ideal future urban landscape.

To bring this grand vision to life, the concept of spatial intelligence has emerged as a critical phase. Spatial intelligence, as its name implies, involves the application of smart technologies within spatial environments. It aids urban managers in gaining a more precise understanding of a city's operational status, optimizing resource allocation, and markedly enhancing the efficiency and service levels of urban management.

Tuya boasts significant expertise and a wealth of practical experience in the realm of spatial intelligence, particularly in the trio of core elements: connectivity, interaction, and ecosystem, where it holds unique advantages. At GITEX GLOBAL 2024, Tuya presented an array of smart solutions designed to steer the future trajectory of spatial intelligence and to craft a more comfortable living environment for users across the Middle East and beyond.

In the domain of smart communities, for example, Tuya introduced a comprehensive suite of innovative smart security solutions. These are tailored to address a variety of scenarios including intrusion alarms, childcare and eldercare, as well as fire and flood warnings in residential and small to medium-sized commercial settings, thereby providing users with a thorough solution to their diverse security needs.

Users can personalize and install alarms, sensors, and cameras, connect and configure these devices via a mobile app, and benefit from cloud-based video storage and round-the-clock cloud alarm monitoring services. In the event of emergencies detected by sensors or cameras, such as fires, break-ins, or life safety SOS situations, users are immediately alerted via app messages or email notifications. If an alarm is not addressed within 60 seconds, the system automatically forwards the alarm and associated video footage to the user's authorized cloud-based alarm center for swift action against security threats.

Moreover, smart street lighting is a pivotal component in urban areas. Tuya's smart street light solution has revolutionized street light management through the integration of wireless control technology and 4G gateways.

This solution leverages a 4G gateway for primary control communication, enabling wireless remote management for LED lighting fixtures equipped with Zigbee NEMA or Zhaoga nodes. Additionally, the 4G gateway can establish and manage a mesh network of up to 100 nodes, with a coverage area exceeding one kilometer. Management personnel can monitor the operational status and energy consumption of street lights in real-time via terminal devices and adjust brightness and on/off schedules with ease.

With its array of innovative products and solutions, Tuya has unveiled a glimpse into the future of technology for developers worldwide, sparking further inspiration and creativity. Moving forward, Tuya is committed to deepening its exploration and application in cutting-edge fields such as AI, collaborating with global partners and customers to contribute to a smarter and more sustainable world.