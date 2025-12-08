TÜV Rheinland Strengthens Industry Confidence with Advanced SmartRBI Services for Optimized Asset Integrity Management

Data-Driven Risk Based Inspection Approach Helps Operators Enhance Safety, Reduce Costs, and Improve Reliability Across Complex Industrial Facilities.

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland, a global leader in independent testing and certification, is enabling industrial operators to elevate their asset integrity programs through its advanced SmartRBI (Smart Risk Based Inspection) services - an analytics-driven methodology that transforms how organizations plan inspections, assess risk, and protect critical equipment.

SmartRBI

SmartRBI has long been a cornerstone of TÜV Rheinland's asset-integrity portfolio, supporting companies in oil and gas, petrochemicals, power generation, manufacturing, metals and other process industries as they move from traditional, time-based inspections to predictive, risk-focused maintenance strategies. By combining engineering expertise with intelligent algorithms and detailed data models, SmartRBI empowers operators to shift from fixed inspection cycles to a dynamic, risk-aligned approach that prioritizes equipment based on actual operating conditions.

Full Suite of SmartRBI Services

TÜV Rheinland delivers a comprehensive portfolio of SmartRBI services tailored to each operator's asset base, regulatory requirements, and operational goals, including:

Complete RBI studies for high-priority equipment and piping

Screening and prioritization assessments to confirm RBI applicability

Targeted inspection plans aligned with specific risk and degradation mechanisms

Data gathering, validation, and resolution of design, operational, and maintenance gaps

Integration support for RBI software and digital asset-management platforms

Regular review and revalidation to ensure inspection plans evolve with facility changes

Collectively, these services help operators maintain a defensible, standards-aligned, and audit-ready integrity management program - ultimately improving safety, plant availability, and long-term asset performance.

"At TÜV Rheinland, we view SmartRBI as a proven methodology that enables organisations to take control of their asset integrity through data-driven intelligence," said Mr. Anselmann, Senior Vice President, Industrial Services & Cybersecurity IMEA. "By combining strong engineering knowledge with smart analytical tools, we help our clients optimise their inspection strategies, safeguard essential equipment and operate with greater confidence. Our goal is to ensure maintenance actions are timely, transparent, and aligned with global best practices - supporting the highest standards of safety and operational efficiency."

Supporting Safer and More Reliable Industrial Operations

For decades, TÜV Rheinland has played a leading role in advancing industrial safety and inspection excellence. SmartRBI is part of a broader suite of solutions designed to help operators manage risk, minimise downtime, and sustain strong asset-integrity practices throughout a facility's lifecycle.

As industries continue to digitalise and adopt predictive maintenance technologies, TÜV Rheinland remains committed to delivering advanced solutions and expert support that enhance reliability, compliance, and long-term operational value.

Click here to know more about services.

About TÜV Rheinland:

150 years of making the world a safer place: TÜV Rheinland is one of the world's leading providers of testing and inspection services, with annual revenues of over 2.7 billion euros and 27,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Its highly qualified experts test technical systems and products, enable innovation, and assist companies in their transition toward greater sustainability. They train professionals across numerous fields and certify management systems to international standards. With exceptional expertise in areas such as mobility, energy supply, infrastructure, and beyond, TÜV Rheinland provides independent quality assurance—not least for emergent technologies such as green hydrogen, artificial intelligence and autonomous driving. In doing so, TÜV Rheinland contributes to a safer and better future for everyone. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a signatory to the UN Global Compact, which promotes sustainability and combats corruption. The company's headquarters are located in Cologne, Germany. Website: www.tuv.com

Media contact:

Samrat Sinha

Communications & PR

TÜV Rheinland

Email: Samrat.Sinha@ind.tuv.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2837342/tuv_rheinland_smartrbi_mainserviceimage_core_2_2_1.jpg