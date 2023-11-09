TÜV Rheinland Strengthens Commitment to Saudi Arabia with New Regional Headquarters in Riyadh

Pioneering Excellence for the Saudi Market.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland, a global leader in independent technical services, is proud to announce the opening of its new regional headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The inauguration took place at the Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh, and was attended by notable dignitaries, reaffirming the company's dedication to the region.

3 4

TÜV Rheinland's ribbon-cutting ceremony was graced by the presence of esteemed guests, including H.E Mr. Michael Kindsgrab, German Ambassador - Saudi Arabia, Mr. Fahad Othman Alkuaik, Vice-Governor, Business Support of SASO, Mr. Saad Al Sadhan, Deputy Minister for Supply & Engineering Affairs, Ministry of Health, Mr. Hassan Al-Duhaim, Senior Advisor to HEM & RHQ Program Owner; Mr. Saud Nasser Alkhusaibi, The President of GCC Standardization Organization Mr. Ahmed Rajab, Management of Registration & Licensing, Saudi Food & Drug Authority; Mr. Ibrahim Yousef Al Olyan, General Manager of Inspection, Ministry of Tourism; Dr. Michael Fübi, CEO & Chairman of Executive Board at TÜV Rheinland Group and Mr. Benedikt Anselmann, R-EVP India Middle East and Africa, TÜV Rheinland Group, among others.

Dr. Michael Fübi, CEO & Chairman of Executive Board at TÜV Rheinland Group, expressed his enthusiasm for this new milestone and said, "This new regional headquarters reflects our strong and long-standing commitment to our partners in the region. For decades, TÜV Rheinland has provided industrial expertise for the local workforce to strengthen and contribute to local businesses. We are proud to build on this progress as we advance these transformational projects together."

Dr. Michael Fübi continued, "TÜV Rheinland Arabia's mission and guiding principles are to achieve sustained development of safety and quality to meet the challenges arising from the interaction between man, technology, and the environment. We are active in all major industrial sectors, including energy, consumer goods, the automotive industry, environmental technology, supply chain, and more. Our commitment to Saudi Arabia is unwavering, and we look forward to continued growth and success in the region."

Mr. Benedikt Anselmann, Regional Executive Vice President, India, Middle East & Africa, TÜV Rheinland said "Our growth in Saudi Arabia is a reflection of the trust that our clients have placed in us over the years. We are excited to have our regional headquarters in Riyadh to better serve the diverse industries in the Kingdom and the broader MENA region. This expansion will enable us to be more responsive to the evolving needs of our partners, delivering expert solutions and contributing to the success of businesses."

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Muhammad Asif, Managing Director, TÜV Rheinland Arabia said, "The establishment of our regional headquarters in Riyadh is a testament to our increasing focus on the Saudi Arabian market. We are dedicated to supporting the Kingdom's industrial growth and upholding the highest standards of safety and quality. With this new headquarters, we aim to provide even more tailored solutions to our clients, fostering innovation and sustainable development in the region."

Mr. Nayab Gohar, Chief Operating Officer, TÜV Rheinland Arabia, "We are thrilled to announce the opening of our regional headquarters in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which reflects our steadfast commitment to our customers and partners. At TÜV Rheinland, our customers are integral to our journey, and this step reinforces our dedication to their success.

TÜV Rheinland is fully aligned with the Kingdom's Vision 2030. We wholeheartedly embrace the goals outlined in this transformative roadmap and are proud to contribute to Saudi Arabia's remarkable economic growth. The Kingdom has not only emerged as one of the fastest-growing economies but has also made significant strides in improving its position on the 'Ease of Doing Business Index'.

With our regional team now based in Saudi Arabia, we are well-positioned to further strengthen our engagement in the country. We have witnessed firsthand the positive outcomes of the Kingdom's economic roadmaps, and we are excited to be part of its continued success.

TÜV Rheinland is committed to providing the highest quality services, ensuring compliance with international standards, and promoting safety, sustainability, and innovation across various industries. We look forward to deepening our partnerships, driving innovation, and contributing to the Kingdom's progress."

About TÜV Rheinland:

TÜV Rheinland stands for safety and quality in virtually all areas of business and life. The company has been operating for more than 150 years and ranks among the world's leading testing service providers. It has more than 20,000 employees in over 50 countries and generates annual revenues of around 2.3 billion euros. TÜV Rheinland's highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the world, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. In doing so, the independent experts generate trust in products as well as processes across global value-adding chains and the flow of commodities. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com

CONTACT: Mr Mutaz Yahya, Mutaz.Yahya@uae.tuv.com, +971 2 6591532

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2270857/3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2270858/4.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2270895/TUV_Rheinland_logo.jpg