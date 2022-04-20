TUV Rheinland Paves the Way for Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia Certification

Releases first certificate globally to Green Hydrogen & Chemicals SPC

BANGALORE, India, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TUV Rheinland, a global leader in independent technical services, announced the issuance of the First Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia Certificate Globally to Green Hydrogen & Chemicals SPC for the production of Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia as part of the Greenfield Project, a PV powered Hydrogen-Ammonia plant with a planned production capacity of 1.2 million tonnes of green ammonia in Oman. Green Hydrogen & Chemicals SPC, a 50:50 Joint Venture subsidiary of ACME Group & Scatec ASA, has been assessed and fulfilled all criteria for the entire Greenfield Project based on the defined production methods, transport methods and the applications of Hydrogen. TUV Rheinland's certification for carbon-neutral hydrogen provides an evidence of supplying hydrogen to the recipient in a climate-neutral manner, irrespective of the life-cycle stage of hydrogen production, distribution and usage.

By providing Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia Certification (TUV Rheinland Standard H2.21 Carbon-Neutral Hydrogen), TUV Rheinland enables stakeholders to ensure that ammonia and hydrogen produced from regenerative sources has significantly lower levels of greenhouse-gas emissions than conventional hydrogen or fossil fuels.

Mr. Rajat Seksaria, CEO of ACME Group said, "We are proud to be the recipient of the world's first Green Hydrogen Certification from TUV Rheinland. This certificate will enhance our capability to cater to international markets across Europe, America and Asia region for the supply of Green Ammonia. We have already started work on the Oman plant and are on track to commission the world's first large-scale green ammonia project. Green accreditation from leading agencies such as TUV Rheinland is an important milestone in our efforts."

Commenting on the issuance of the first such certificate globally, Mr. Benedikt Anselmann, Regional Executive Vice President, India, Middle East & Africa, TUV Rheinland said, "Hydrogen can help tackle several energy challenges we are currently facing and it has the potential to achieve a clean, secure and affordable energy future. We at TUV Rheinland are committed to contributing to a future that meets the needs of both mankind and the environment in a sustainable manner by supporting the development of Hydrogen as the energy carrier of the future." He added, "We are proud to issue the first ever Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia certificate to Green Hydrogen & Chemicals SPC as per TUV Rheinland Standard H2.21 Carbon-Neutral Hydrogen."

Mr. V Ravi Kumar, Vice President, Industrial Services, TUV Rheinland India said, "Hydrogen plays a critical role in energy transformation and the demand is increasing worldwide. In our TUV Rheinland Standard H2.21, we have specified requirements that allow a certification of the Product Carbon Footprint as less than or equal to zero. In addition, based on the 'Carbon-Neutral Hydrogen' certification, by fulfilling other specific criteria, optional additional criteria can be certified such as Green Hydrogen, Blue Hydrogen, Turquoise Hydrogen, RED II compliant Hydrogen."

About TUV Rheinland:

TUV Rheinland stands for safety and quality in virtually all areas of business and life. Founded 150 years ago, the company is one of the world's leading testing service providers with more than 20,500 employees and annual revenues of 2 billion euros. TUV Rheinland India was established in 1996 and is a subsidiary of the TUV Rheinland Group, Germany. With its local headquarters in Bangalore, TUV Rheinland is active across multiple locations with multi-discipline labs catering to the Indian as well as global markets. TUV Rheinland's highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the world, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. In doing so, the independent experts generate trust in products as well as processes across global value-adding chains and the flow of commodities. Since 2006, TUV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Green Hydrogen certification | TUV Rheinland (tuv.com)

About ACME Group:

ACME Group (www.acme.in) set up in 2003, is a pioneer in cleantech sectors such as solar, green hydrogen & ammonia and sustainable green protein development. The Company is one of the leading Solar Power Developers in India with project under development & operational portfolio of 8.5 GW. The company is presently constructing 1.8 GW generation capacity which will be one of the largest single location solar generation facility in the world. In the field of green hydrogen and ammonia, besides under development project in Oman, the Company has already set up the world's first single-location integrated solar power to green ammonia facility at Bikaner Rajasthan. The company employs more than 1000 people in India and abroad.

About Scatec ASA:

Scatec (www.scatec.com) is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy in high growth markets. As a long-term player, Scatec develops, builds, owns and operates renewable energy plants, with 3.5 GW of installed capacity across four continents today. The company is targeting 15 GW of renewable capacity to be in operation or under construction by the end of 2025, delivered by its 600 passionate employees who are driven by a common vision of 'Improving our Future'.Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'SCATC'.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1799441/TUV_R_150_Anniversary_E_Mail_EN_Alternative_Logo.jpg

SOURCE TUV Rheinland