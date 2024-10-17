TÜV Rheinland Launches Innovative "H2-Ready" Certification Program

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland has launched an innovative certification program that qualifies materials for the emerging hydrogen economy. The "H2-Ready" Certification confirms that materials used in critical applications such as piping and pressure vessels in large industrial plants are suitable for use with pressurized hydrogen. The "H2-Ready" test mark confirms technical suitability of components for handling pressurized hydrogen.

Gunther Sproesser, Materials Expert at TÜV Rheinland, explains: "Our new 'H2.23' Standard combines the latest technology with global expertise to test materials for hydrogen compatibility." The challenge: Hydrogen can penetrate materials, making them brittle and damaging them to the point of component failure. Upon successful certification, manufacturers can receive the "H2-Ready" test mark to demonstrate to customers that their materials can safely handle compressed hydrogen. The H2-Ready test mark is only awarded to materials that meet strict criteria. The mark also requires regular monitoring of production.

"There is a lack of recognized regulations for the long-term and safe use of components with pressurized hydrogen. We are filling this gap with the 'H2-Ready' Certification. In doing so, we are ensuring greater safety and confidence in the rapidly growing hydrogen industry," says Sproesser. TÜV Rheinland has already certified several materials from "Busch + Kunz", the leading European manufacturer of weld fittings, in accordance with the "H2-Ready" Standard.

For more information on TÜV Rheinland's Hydrogen Services, please visit: https://rb.gy/oof4je

