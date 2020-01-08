TUV Rheinland appointed as an authorized inspection body to issue Certificates of Conformity (CoC) in Morocco

This appointment makes TUV Rheinland as one of the first appointed inspection bodies for the program.

The program mandates the issuance of a Certificate of Conformity for all regulated products consignments entering into the Kingdom of Morocco by traders through authorized inspection bodies in order to achieve a smooth customs clearance.

This is part of the Moroccan government's ongoing efforts to assure products conformity and quality through compliance to the national technical standards and regulations in order to protect consumers against unsafe and non-compliant products to standards.

The signing ceremony was held at the Ministry of Industry, Trade, Green and Digital Economy office in the presence of H.E. Moulay Hafid Elalamy - The Ministry Industry, Trade, Green and Digital in Morocco, Mr. Andreas Hofer Regional Executive Vice President India, Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific at TUV Rheinland, Mr. Fares Naouri - Global Manager Government Inspections and International Trade at TUV Rheinland along with other management members from both sides.

"Morocco is considered as one of the most strategic and attractive markets in the EMEA Region (Europe, Middle East, Africa) today. This is especially for manufacturers and traders from Europe trading into the Moroccan market. TUV Rheinland as a global leader for Conformity Assessment, helps to safeguard quality and safety of products to the benefit of the Moroccan consumer in a timely manner with our wide network of experts and laboratories located worldwide," said Andreas Hofer - Regional Executive Vice President India, Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific, TUV Rheinland.

The products regulated within the framework of Verification of Conformity program are available on the website of The Minister of Industry, Trade, Green and Digital Economy on the following link: List of regulated products in Morocco.

The products subject to control (local inspection) at the border of the Kingdom of Morocco are:

Automotive Spare Parts: Tires, Batteries, Brake Lining, Glazing, Filter Elements, Mechanical Control Cable

Building Products: Ceramic Tiles, Cement, Sealing Foils, Sanitary Products, Fittings, Plastic Pipes and Fittings

Wooden panels

Gas Appliances: Gas Furnaces, Gas Water Heaters

Wire rod and concrete reinforcing iron

Articles of clothing other than work wear

Electrical products: Mobile phone chargers, circuit breakers

Rugs, Carpets, Carpet and Upholstery Fabrics

Baby diapers

Verification of conformity of the remaining industrial products will be carried out at the level of the exporting countries, for more details visit our website link.

Fees structure under the Moroccan Verification of Conformity Scheme



Inspection of Goods in

Morocco Inspection of Goods in the Exporting

Countries Fees to be carried by Importer Exporter Procedure Control at the Moroccan

territory (local inspection) or

Review of CoC (Certificate of

Conformity) issued abroad Verification of Conformity for goods in the

exporting country Fees* 350 Moroccan Dirhams Percentage of the shipment's FOB value: - Route A: 0.45% (Minimum USD 315 - Maximum USD 2,500) - Route B: 0.40% (Minimum USD 300 USD - Maximum USD 2,500 USD)



- Route C: 0.25% (Minimum USD 280 USD - Maximum USD 2,400 USD)

Routes under the Moroccan scheme:

Route A: Any good or product by any trader

Any good or product by any trader Route B (Registration): Goods which are already registered by TUV Rheinland.

Goods which are already registered by TUV Rheinland. Route C (Licensing): Goods which are already licensed by TUV Rheinland.

*Fees are excluding VAT.

