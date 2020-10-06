Tutors International Welcomes their New Social Media and Communications Manager, Amy Matthews

In upcoming articles and blog posts, Amy will be writing on the current mentorship scheme, which follows Nampet Sae-Heng and Tobias Zijlstra on their exciting educational journeys, as well as how the pandemic has changed both attitudes and practices of contemporary tutoring. In addition to this, she will, of course, be covering Tutors International's unique, innovative and quality-first approach to private tutoring.

Originally from Essex and currently based in Glasgow, Amy has lived in Scotland for three years, after moving there for her Masters degree in Literary Modernism at the University of Edinburgh.

She describes herself as a lover of the arts and has enjoyed being creative in a variety of avenues from a young age.

"I'm really excited to be joining the Tutors International team," says Amy. "It's a company that is completely unmatched in its field and its approach to tutoring, so it's a real privilege to be a part of this special organisation. It's particularly interesting to be joining at such a strange time for the wider world; being unable to travel and spending much more time indoors, the COVID-19 pandemic has made my individual world feel much smaller than usual, so being inducted into an organisation that offers a global interpersonal service has meant my sense of international perspective and connectivity has been revitalised."

Tutors International was ahead of the curve, with a core team that has always worked from home. Its employees are located all across the UK, with some also based in Russia and America.

As well as meaning employees have always experienced the bonuses of a home office setup – (no commute, flexibility, great communication facilities) – it also allows recruitment from a global talent pool. In keeping with Tutors International's ethos, it enables hiring of not just the best candidate in the UK, but the best candidate internationally.

Founder of Tutors International, Adam Caller, comments on the recruitment process: "Whether we're hiring for a tutor or our internal team, the volume of applicants is staggering. Often, we have candidates apply for positions that they only partially meet the criteria for. The quality checks in place at Tutors International means we can't accept these applications. We write detailed specifications for a reason, and candidates that meet every requirement are then interviewed for their suitability for the role. We only consider applicants that meet all the requirements of our job advertisements, and after successfully completing our recruitment process as the most suitable candidate, we're very happy to welcome Amy to the team."

Amy is most looking forward to being fully engaged in the ever-changing landscape of education, especially at a point in history where innovations and modifications to traditional classroom formats are having to be made. The recent Tutors International mentorship programme is a particular point of interest, and she is excited to see how Tobias and Nampet progress.

About Tutors International

Tutors International provides an unparalleled bespoke service that matches the right tutor with the right child, in order for the student to fully reach their personal potential and academic excellence. Providing a service for children of all ages at different points in their educational journeys, Tutors International is founded on a commitment to find the perfect tutor to realise the specific goals and aspirations of each student. Tutors are available for full-time tutoring positions, after-school assistance and home-schooling.

