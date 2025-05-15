Tutors International Reports Rise in Educational Support Requests Amid US Family Moves to Europe

OXFORD, England, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More American families are considering emigration to Europe and the UK in search of lifestyle changes, cultural enrichment, or job flexibility, and education has emerged as a key consideration in the planning process. UK-based private tutoring company, Tutors International, has reported a noticeable increase in enquiries from US families seeking bespoke private tuition to support children during international moves.

While motivations vary, the trend reflects a shift in priorities. But families often face uncertainty when it comes to maintaining educational continuity during and after the move.

Tutors International, which provides tailored academic support for relocating families, notes three core concerns:

Maintaining consistency in the curriculum

Supporting a smooth reintegration into the home-country school system in the future

Helping children settle, both academically and socially, in their new cultural setting

Adam Caller, CEO and Founder of Tutors International, comments:

"Educational continuity is often the most complex and under-discussed part of moving a family internationally. We've seen more US families opting to relocate to Europe or the UK in the past year, and they're rightly asking how best to support their children through that transition."

In many cases, families choose to continue full-time home education using the American curriculum while living abroad. Other families opt for part-time tutor support alongside enrolment in a local school, reports Tutors International.

Educational adaptation is not only about curriculum alignment... Cultural immersion can be one the most rewarding part of relocating and families are looking for ways to turn those experiences into meaningful learning. Tutors placed with families abroad often incorporate visits to historical sites or environmental studies into weekly academic plans.

Caller: "Relocation can offer an incredible opportunity for personal and academic growth. With a tutor in place, students are not only supported academically but also guided in making the most of their new environment – from language acquisition to cultural exploration."

Reintegration into home-country education also remains a concern, particularly for families who intend to return to the US for high school or university entrance. Some seek support for standardised testing preparation, while others aim to blend international and domestic education models.

The need for specialist education support during relocation is now being recognised beyond the education sector. Tutors International works alongside relocation consultancies, family offices, and concierge services as part of broader logistical planning, particularly in cases involving high mobility or extended travel.

While private tuition is not the only option, families navigating relocation are increasingly seeking flexible, personalised models that can adapt to the demands of international life.

A video discussing educational flexibility during relocation, featuring Tutors International COO Victoria Gibbs , is available here: https://youtu.be/yE4XYDqyfew

, is available here: https://youtu.be/yE4XYDqyfew For further background, see: https://tutors-international.com/relocation-expat-tutors

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/699064/5318553/Tutors_International_Logo.jpg