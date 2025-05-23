Tutors International Partners with InGenius Prep to Enhance College Admission Consulting Services

OXFORD, England, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutors International, the leading provider of bespoke private tutoring, has announced a strategic partnership with InGenius Prep, the world's leading college admissions counselling and consultancy company.

This alliance brings together two of the most renowned educational authorities that support families worldwide in their pursuit of exceptional academic outcomes for their children.

Of the partnership, Adam Caller, Founder and CEO of Tutors International , said:

"Our clients often seek a uniquely tailored, holistic pathway for their children's education. This partnership with InGenius Prep allows us to offer seamless continuity, from personalised tuition to world-class university admissions guidance - all delivered with the discretion and excellence our families expect."

Tutors International's portfolio of existing college admission capabilities is enhanced by the introduction of InGenius Prep's college admission consulting services. These services provide access to additional expertise for Tutors International's clients when navigating admissions to top-tier institutions around the world, from Ivy League universities to selective liberal arts colleges.

The benefits of the partnership are mutual. InGenius Prep can directly refer families to Tutors International when students need highly personalised, full-time academic support - whether across the curriculum or for individual subjects.

Joel Butterly, Co-Founder and CEO at InGenius Prep , commented:

"Tutors International's bespoke private tutoring helps students strengthen their academic foundations and confidence, making them better prepared for the competitive college admissions process. This partnership is therefore a natural extension of InGenius Prep's commitment to helping each of our students reach their full potential."

This strategic collaboration represents educational support at its highest level and further enhances the delivery of excellence in world-class academic preparation by InGenius Prep and Tutors International.

About Tutors International

Tutors International provides an unparalleled private tutoring service that matches the right private home tutor with the right child for the student to reach their personal potential and academic excellence fully. Delivering an international private tuition service for children of all ages at different points in their educational journeys, Tutors International is founded on a commitment to finding the perfect tutor to realise each student's specific goals and aspirations. Tutors are available for full-time residential positions, after-school assistance, and home-schooling .

Founded in 1999 by Adam Caller, Tutors International is a private company based in Oxford, a city renowned for academic excellence. Our select clientele receives a personally tailored service , with discretion and confidentiality guaranteed.

About InGenius Prep

InGenius Prep is the world's premier admissions consulting firm. Every year, thousands of families make the pivotal decision to choose their highly sought after College Admissions Counselors and services. With a presence in 26 cities worldwide, their services are built upon deep institutional knowledge and a commitment to cultivating each student's unique intellectual journey.

Media enquiries:-

Web: www.tutors-international.com Email: marketing@tutors-international.com

Phone: +44 (0) 1865 435 135

Tutors International

Prama House

267 Banbury Road

Oxford OX2 7HT

England

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/699064/5335592/Tutors_International_Logo.jpg