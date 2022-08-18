Tutors International Offers Parents an Alternative that Maximises Potential

CEO, Education Consultant and Founder of Tutors International, Adam Caller, advises students and parents to consider employing a private tutor to ensure success in A Level examinations

OXFORD, England, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the long wait for nervous students and parents awaiting A Level results comes to an end but for many, it will be a day of disappointment and despair. In 2020 and 2021, A Level examinations were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and instead, students received teacher-assisted grades resulting in an unprecedented proportion of students achieving top grades. The Chief Executive of UCAS has told this year's cohort, however, to 'come up with a Plan B' as it is expected that grade boundaries will be lower and that there will be increased competition for university places. With predictions of 80,000 fewer As and A*s than last year, this could result in 40,000 students or more missing out on their course or university of choice and many thousands look set for disappointment. Many students will have to consider different courses at different locations in order to secure their path into higher education.

Tutors International will help you achieve success in your exams

So What's the Solution?: The Benefits of a Full-Time Residential Private Tutor

Adam Caller, CEO and Founder of elite private tutoring company Tutors International sympathises with those whose plans may have fallen through and who may be hunting for places via clearing later this week, but he offers this advice to students and parents who are about to embark on their A Level studies this September:

"The way to avoid finding yourself in this situation next year, or in two years' time, is to consider employing a full-time residential private tutor. Our clients find that private tutoring meets demands which traditional schools cannot. Traditional classroom education doesn't agree with all students, or all families, particularly where there are special needs or circumstances involved. Students learn better when they have access to one-to-one support, a personalised curriculum, and a tutor who can recognise their strengths and incorporate them into the academic experience. The real value of a private tutor is in their ability to work with the student, in their environment, to create engaging learning activities that the student will enjoy and retain and crucially, to maximise that student's academic potential."

Mr Caller adds: "We've heard the feedback from our clients and we know that students are thriving in a non-traditional learning environment, often achieving exceptional results. The one-to-one attention and individualised curriculum allows students to work at their own pace, in a comfortable environment, and offers them the ability to explore and focus on their own academic interests without the pressures of the classroom".

More families every year are choosing to educate their children outside of the traditional classroom environment for a variety of different reasons, from special educational needs to family, work, and travel commitments. Tutors International operates all over the world to provide families with exceptional private tutors, who are perfectly matched to their individual needs.

Act Now Rather Than Later

Mr Caller strongly advises that anyone considering a full-time private tutor should get in touch as soon as possible. He explains why:

"Families considering full-time private tuition – whether alongside mainstream schooling, or in place of it – lose nothing by sending an initial email to us. A preliminary enquiry can answer any pressing questions and allow parents to be better informed going forward with decisions about home tuition".

He continues: "From experience, families tend to deliberate for a length of time about what kind of tutoring they want, in what capacity, and if they want it at all. Then, when a new academic year or term starts, Tutors International sees a rush of enquiries about full-time private tutors that demand a tight turnaround. It's far more likely that we can help you if you contact us in the deliberation stage, rather than at the critical moment when your child needs a full-time private tutor imminently".

"Whatever it is, we can help, but my advice to parents who are considering private residential home tuition is to contact us now so that we have the time to design the very best personalised home-schooled learning programme for your child."

About Tutors International

Tutors International provides an unparalleled private tutoring service that matches the right private home tutor with the right child, in order for the student to fully reach their personal potential and academic excellence. Delivering an international private tuition service for children of all ages at different points in their educational journeys, Tutors International is founded on a commitment to finding the perfect tutor to realise the specific goals and aspirations of each student. Tutors are available for residential full-time positions, after-school assistance, and home-schooling.

Founded in 1999 by Adam Caller, Tutors International is a private company based in Oxford, a city renowned for academic excellence. Our select clientele receives a personally tailored service, with discretion and confidentiality guaranteed.

Contact Details

Web: www.tutors-international.com

Email: marketing@tutors-international.com

Phone: +44 (0) 1865 435 135

Tutors International

Clarendon House

52 Cornmarket Street

Oxford

OX1 3HJ

UK

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1880327/Tutors_International.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/699064/Tutors_International_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Tutors International