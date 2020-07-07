Tutors International Mentorship Programme: Private Tuition Firm Announces Programme Launch

Tutors International today unveils the Tutors International Mentorship Programme and announces the sponsorship of student Nampet Sae-Heng

OXFORD, England, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global private tuition firm Tutors International is proud to announce the launch of the Tutors International Mentorship Programme. The website is now live at https://mentorship.tutors-international.com/.

The Tutors International Mentorship Programme supports individuals and causes which align with the company's educational ethos of providing the freedom to learn in a flexible, supportive, and tailored environment.

Drawing on the extensive educational experience of Tutors International's senior management team, the Mentorship Programme provides advice, financial support, and academic guidance to select students of all backgrounds who demonstrate aptitude, aspiration, and fortitude. Applicants to the Tutors International Mentorship Programme are considered on a case by case basis.

Commenting on the programme launch, Tutors International founder and CEO Adam Caller said:

"As the leading provider of elite private tuition services worldwide, we believe in providing young people with opportunities to enhance their education naturally and intuitively. Our inclusive mentorship programme enables us to support students of all backgrounds who exhibit motivation and talent – irrespective of socioeconomic status or any other factor."

Coinciding with the launch of the Mentorship Programme website, Tutors International has also announced the sponsorship of 10-year-old student Nampet Sae-Heng. This follows the firm's sponsorship of 16-year-old Dutch student Tobias Zijlstra, which commenced in August 2019.

New mentee: Nampet Sae-Heng

Nampet is ten years old and lives in East Anglia, England. With sponsorship from the Tutors International Mentorship Programme to assist with fees, Nampet will attend a private school in East Anglia from September 2020. The sponsorship enables Nampet to continue her education at the school of her choice while advancing in ballet and gymnastics with the Royal Ballet School and the Norfolk County Squad.

Adam Caller commented, "Nampet is a bright, motivated, and talented individual who drew our attention through her academic and sporting successes despite limited financial means. The Mentorship Programme provides Nampet with the means to pursue private education and the myriad opportunities this offers, and we are thrilled to be able to support her endeavours."



Tutors International will follow Nampet's progress in education, ballet, and gymnastics over the coming years. Nampet will record her adventures and accomplishments on her Tutors International Mentorship Programme blog.

Mentorship update: Tobias Zijlstra

In 2019, Tutors International announced its sponsorship of Tobias, a then 15-year-old secondary school student from the Netherlands, to make the world his classroom and take part in the 'School at Sea' sailing programme.

Having followed Tobias' journey aboard a yacht for six months, Tutors International is delighted to announce that Tobias has completed his voyage while taking responsibility for continuing his studies. In his latest blog posts, he recounts the final leg of his maritime journey and reflects upon his developing self-awareness and confidence.

Adam Caller remarked, "Tobias has demonstrated exceptional independence and maturity in his commitment to completing School at Sea. We have been privileged to support him as he gained new insights about his learning style, his career goals, and his place in the wider world. We look forward to finding out what the future has in store for Tobias, who will be updating us regularly via his blog."

To find out more about Tutors International and the elite services it provides visit www.tutors-international.com.

About Tutors International

Tutors International is a worldwide organisation providing experienced private tutors to work with children of all ages globally. Tutors are available for full-time tutoring positions, for major support and tutoring outside school hours, and for home-schooling. Tutors International provides a bespoke service to find the right tutor that suits the child's needs and aspirations, and if a live-in tutor is required, it is essential that the assigned tutor is the right match for the family and fits in the environment.



