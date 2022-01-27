Tutors International Issues Comment on its Selection Process to Find Experienced, Professional Private Tutors to Provide Luxury Education for a Select Clientele

The Key to Excellence is Professionalism

Prestigious tutoring company, Tutors International, a world-leader in private tuition, was founded by education consultant and tuition expert, Adam Caller. Tutors International is more than just a placement agency; it specialises in perfectly matching live-in tutors for select Clients, chiefly in full-time residential positions. which chronicles his personal experiences in tutoring the children of UHNW clients, Caller is keen to draw attention to the rigorous recruitment process at Tutors International, specifically designed to eliminate those who may have a more self-serving motive for applying for a position as a tutor.

Professionalism and Discretion

"Tutors International prides itself on the professionalism and discretion of all our tutors", Caller states. "It has established its prestigious reputation by conducting specialist, bespoke global searches for each client's specific needs, meaning the tutor who gets the job is undoubtedly the most qualified and the best fit for the student. We find not just the world's best educators, but the world's best tutor for each specific child. Tutors International takes great pains to protect the privacy of our families, to the extent that we will exclude those we feel will not live up to the high standards we set as a company".

Stringent Application Process

Caller goes on to describe the scrupulous application process that Tutors International conducts for each and every one of their applicants: "Questions for each job application form are written specifically for that job. Many of the questions are designed to challenge the applicant to think conceptually and imaginatively. This lets Tutors International identify the academically and pedagogically superior candidates. All potential tutors have to sign confidentiality and non-disclosure agreements. For additional security, Tutors International also commission a professional background screening by Kroll FPR".

Unsuitable Applicants

According to Caller, there have been those who have applied for tutor positions with Tutors International in the past who did not make it past the first step of the selection process. Caller states that these applicants were identified as "unsuitable" for the roles they applied for due to the fact that they were not qualified teachers yet they had applied for positions that specified that condition as a prerequisite. Caller noted that some of the applicants' answers to the job-specific questions that formed part of the application process were taken as opportunities for them to write about themselves with almost a disregard for the roles themselves. Caller remarked, "I am always alert to the fact that there may be those who are more focused on collecting ideas for their next publication than to devoting themselves to their role as a tutor. Unfortunately, a recent article in the media proved my fears are entirely founded. Tutors International is painstaking in its efforts to ensure that the main career goals of our tutors are not deleterious to the role and, as a result, we've never had to deal with any incendiary or insensitive disclosures that may cause embarrassment to our families".

The Importance of a Teaching Qualification

Caller draws attention to the fact that, unless otherwise requested by their Clients, Tutors International is careful to restrict their recruitment of tutors to qualified teachers, i.e. those whose vocation is primarily to teach. He asserts, "My view is that there are two pools of educators: those with teaching qualifications and those without. Whilst I am not saying those without teaching qualifications do not make good teachers, we are more likely to find a better teacher from the qualified pool. Potential Clients might attach great importance to the fact that someone is an Oxbridge graduate, but it is not always going to be the case that they are the best candidate to teach your child".

Global Education Enquiries

Caller encourages anyone considering a full-time private tutor to perfectly suit their lifestyle and offer academic excellence to make an enquiry with Tutors International.

About Tutors International

Tutors International provides an unparalleled private tutoring service that matches the right private home tutor with the right child, in order for the student to fully reach their personal potential and academic excellence. Delivering an international private tuition service for children of all ages at different points in their educational journeys, Tutors International is founded on a commitment to finding the perfect tutor to realise the specific goals and aspirations of each student. Tutors are available for residential full-time positions, after-school assistance, and homeschooling.

Founded in 1999 by Adam Caller, Tutors International is a private company based in Oxford, a city renowned for academic excellence. Our select clientele receives a personally tailored service, with discretion and confidentiality guaranteed.

Contact Details

Web: www.tutors-international.com

Email:marketing@tutors-international.com

Phone: +44 (0) 1865 435 135

Tutors International

Clarendon House

52 Cornmarket Street

Oxford

OX1 3HJ

UK

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1735856/Tutors.jpg

SOURCE Tutors International