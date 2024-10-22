Tutors International Endorsed as Trusted Educational Supplier by VZ Bespoke for UHNW Clients

Tutors International has been endorsed as a trusted educational supplier by VZ Bespoke, a premier luxury concierge service, to provide bespoke private tutoring to ultra-high-net-worth clients seeking personalized educational solutions that align with their luxurious lifestyles.

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutors International, a leader in tailored private tutoring, is proud to announce it has been endorsed as a trusted educational supplier by VZ Bespoke, a premier boutique concierge service catering to ultra-high-net-worth individuals globally. This endorsement from VZ Bespoke, known for its exceptional, tailor-made luxury experiences, signifies a recognition of the high-quality, personalized tutoring services that Tutors International can provide to VZ Bespoke's discerning clientele.

Trusted Educational Expertise for Exclusive Clientele

VZ Bespoke, founded by Italian celebrity chef Andrea Zagatti and lifestyle curator Alberto Verdulli, specializes in creating ultimate experiences that cater to the most exclusive needs of their clients. As an extension of private clubs, family offices, and other high-end services, they deliver unparalleled bespoke travel and lifestyle management with discretion and precision.

Alberto Verdulli, Co-founder of VZ Bespoke, comments: "We take a hands-on approach to crafting bespoke experiences that our clients, despite their vast resources, could not envision or achieve on their own. Our commitment is to exceed expectations and deliver a level of service that enhances the lifestyle of everyone we serve. Endorsing Tutors International as a trusted educational supplier aligns with our mission to offer unparalleled, tailored services to our clientele."

Adam Caller, Founder and CEO of Tutors International, added: "We are honored to be recognized by VZ Bespoke. This endorsement allows us to extend our personalized educational services to some of the world's most prestigious families, offering them the unique and tailored educational solutions that meet the exacting standards of both VZ Bespoke and their clients."

Seamless Integration of Luxury and Learning

With this endorsement, VZ Bespoke clients can effortlessly integrate Tutors International's exceptional educational services into their lifestyle, ensuring that their children's educational needs are met with the same level of excellence that they expect in every other aspect of their lives.

Notes for Editors

About Tutors International (https://tutors-international.com/) Tutors International is a leading provider of bespoke private tutoring services, offering highly personalized education solutions to families worldwide. Founded by Adam Caller, an expert in educational practice and private tutoring, Tutors International specializes in matching highly qualified tutors with students for full-time, residential placements.

About VZ Bespoke (https://www.vzbespoke.com/) Founded by renowned Italian celebrity chef Andrea Zagatti and lifestyle curator Alberto Verdulli, VZ Bespoke is a premier boutique concierge service leveraging their unique black book of contacts, specializing in curating complex lifestyle arrangements dnd exceptional experiences for ultra-high-net-worth individuals worldwide. Built on a Michelin 3-star philosophy on over 15 years of expertise, VZ Bespoke redefines luxury lifestyle management, offering bespoke travel arrangements, access to sold out events, meet and greet, relocation support and off-market passion assets, properties, art and beyond. Acting as an essential extension to private clubs, family offices, private banks, PA/EAs and high-end service providers, VZ Bespoke delivers unparalleled service tailored to the most discerning clients. Entry is by referral only, ensuring the highest standards of exclusivity and discretion.

