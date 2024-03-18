Tutors International Comments on Bloom's Ground-breaking 2-Sigma Problem and How it Underpins The Effectiveness of 1:1 Private Tutoring

Tutors International, a leading provider of bespoke tutoring services, has released a comprehensive statement on the significance of Benjamin Bloom's 1984 study, the 2-Sigma Problem. The study, which highlights the unparalleled effectiveness of personalised instruction, underscores the foundational principles of Tutors International's educational approach.

OXFORD, England, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutors International has today released a detailed commentary on the groundbreaking 2-Sigma Problem conducted by American educational psychologist Benjamin Bloom in the 1980s. The study, which remains a cornerstone in the field of education, demonstrated that students who received one-on-one tutoring outperformed 98% of their peers in traditional classroom settings.

The study, which highlights the unparalleled effectiveness of personalised instruction, underscores the foundational principles of Tutors International's educational approach.

Bloom's experiment compared three instructional settings: conventional classroom instruction, mastery learning, and personalised one-on-one tutoring. The findings revealed that not only did personalised tutoring significantly enhance student performance, but mastery learning within group settings also showed substantial improvements over traditional methods.

In light of these findings, Tutors International has reaffirmed its commitment to providing highly personalised, one-on-one tutoring services that embody the principles of the 2-Sigma Problem.

"Benjamin Bloom's research validates our approach to education," said Adam Caller, CEO and founder of Tutors International. "It highlights the importance of tailor-made instruction and reinforces our belief in the profound impact of private tutoring on a student's academic achievement."

The commentary from Tutors International also addresses the challenges highlighted by Bloom's research, including scalability and the variability of tutoring effectiveness. Despite these challenges, Tutors International advocates for the adoption of personalised teaching methods, aligning with Bloom's conclusion that individualised instruction significantly benefits educational outcomes.

Tutors International's commitment to bespoke tutoring solutions is informed by the 2-Sigma study's insights into the effectiveness of personalised learning. The organisation continues to champion the advantages of private tutoring, emphasising its role in facilitating mastery learning, providing immediate feedback, and enhancing student engagement and motivation.

For families seeking to provide their children with an educational experience that maximises their learning potential, Tutors International offers tailored tutoring services that reflect the best practices identified in Bloom's seminal study.

To learn more about Tutors International and its bespoke tutoring services, please visit https://www.tutors-international.com.

About Tutors International

Tutors International provides full-time private tuition, part-time tuition, one-to-one online tuition, and live-in home-schooling, supporting all academic stages, subjects, and international curricula.

Founded in 1999 by Adam Caller, Tutors International provides high net worth families with a bespoke private tuition service. Tutors International recruits and employs qualified teachers with verified qualifications, impeccable employment records, and security screening clearance. Our tutors are highly committed, trustworthy, and motivated, enabling students to achieve their aspirations.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2364638/Tutors_International.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/699064/4556443/Tutors_International_Logo.jpg

Public PR Contact Information:

+44 (0)20 3637 3337

marketing@tutors-international.com

Tutors International

Prama House

267 Banbury Road

Oxford, OX2 7HT

UK