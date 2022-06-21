Tutors International CEO, Adam Caller and Joanna Dunkley Phillips Will Speak Today at the Prestel and Partner Family Office Forum

Prestel and Partner are the global leaders in Family Office Forum conferences. Each of their six forums is unique with conference agendas tailored to local and regional interest points along with an international outlook on the most crucial family office and private investor topics.

Prestel & Partners greatly respect the personal privacy of all attendees, (which include royals, billionaires, former heads of state, and Single Family Office Principals, CIOs and CEOs), enabling them to enjoy the event with total data privacy. They provide a bespoke and curated programme with considerable time dedicated to in-depth discussions, knowledge and experience sharing and learning opportunities, and Q&As.

Family Office Forum 2022

Adam Caller and Joanna Dunckley Phillips are leading industry experts in the field of private tutoring. Mr Caller founded elite private tutoring company, Tutors International , in 1999. The private home tuition company has established a well-earned reputation as the leading private tuition company specialising in tailored residential tutoring worldwide.

Joanna Dunckley Phillips' current role in the company involves looking after specific contracts and liaising with Clients and Tutors to ensure that the relationship between both employer and employee remains problem-free.

Mr Caller and Ms Dunckley Phillips bring a wealth of experience to the conference. Prior to moving into the management side of the business, both Mr Caller and Ms Dunckley Phillips spent many years as private tutors so are very much aware of the setbacks and complications that may occasionally arise.

Today, Mr Caller will exchange views in an armchair discussion with Ms Dunckley Phillips in a dedicated thirty-minute session entitled: 'High-end specialist tuition and the advantage of individual and customised education exactly for your kid's needs'.

Attending the Family Office Forum

Prestel and Partner's London 2022 Family Office Forum takes place on the 21st and 22nd of June at The Corinthia. Mr Caller's and Ms Dunckley Phillips' question and answer session will take place today, the 21st June at 2.50 pm.

There's still time to secure a place and benefit from their experience and expertise on high-end private tuition. Should you wish to listen to their discussion at the conference, follow the instructions on page 11 of the 2022 conference agenda .

About Tutors International

Tutors International provides an unparalleled private tutoring service that matches the right private home tutor with the right child, in order for the student to fully reach their personal potential and academic excellence. Delivering an international private tuition service for children of all ages at different points in their educational journeys, Tutors International is founded on a commitment to finding the perfect tutor to realise the specific goals and aspirations of each student. Tutors are available for residential full-time positions, after-school assistance, and homeschooling.

Founded in 1999 by Adam Caller, Tutors International is a private company based in Oxford, a city renowned for academic excellence. Our select clientele receives a personally tailored service, with discretion and confidentiality guaranteed.

