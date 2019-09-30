Turtle Beach Raises The Bar For High-Quality PC Audio With The Elite Atlas Aero Wireless High-Performance PC Headset - Now Available At Participating Retailers Worldwide

The All-New Elite Atlas Aero Delivers Premium Wireless Sound and Comfort, and Features Turtle Beach's Control Studio Desktop Software Suite with Immersive Waves Nx 3D Audio

Gamers Get 12 FREE Months of TIDAL Premium with A New Elite Atlas Aero Headset Purchased from www.turtlebeach.com Through January 31, 2020

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Turtle Beach (Nasdaq: HEAR), a leading gaming audio and accessory brand, today announced the all-new Elite Atlas Aero Wireless High-Performance PC Headset – the latest addition to its lauded Atlas PC line – is available globally at participating retailers and from www.turtlebeach.com. Raising the bar for high-quality wireless audio on PC, the Elite Atlas Aero delivers premium sound and comfort, has a 30-hour rechargeable battery, and debuts alongside Turtle Beach's new Control Studio™ desktop software suite featuring immersive Waves Nx® audio technology that transforms stereo and surround sound into a full panoramic 3D audio experience. Control Studio also features a PC-optimized version of Turtle Beach's exclusive Superhuman Hearing® sound setting for a competitive advantage, plus the Waves Maxx suite of sound settings where users can tune both gaming and microphone audio, making it perfect for gamers and streamers alike. The Elite Atlas Aero is available at participating retailers worldwide and at www.turtlebeach.com for a MSRP of $149.95.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8554951-turtle-beach-launches-elite-atlas-aero-wireless-pc-headset/





And as a special gift for gamers who also love music, Turtle Beach is also offering a full year of TIDAL Premium with the purchase of an Elite Atlas Aero Wireless High-Performance PC Headset. Beginning today through January 31, 2020, fans who purchase an Elite Atlas Aero from www.turtlebeach.com will receive a code for 12 FREE months of TIDAL Premium when activated by December 31, 2020, giving them the opportunity to stream their favorite artists from their mobile devices, wireless speakers, and computers.

"Elite Atlas Aero delivers an unrivaled audio experience and we believe it to be the best wireless PC gaming headset on the market," said Juergen Stark, CEO, Turtle Beach. "The Aero combines our expertise on delivering superior comfort and quality in gaming headsets with the GRAMMY® award-winning Waves team and their powerful Nx 3D audio which takes PC sound to entirely new heights. And of course we're also thrilled to offer fans more access to the music they love through TIDAL, where they'll get a full year of TIDAL's high-quality Premium service on us with the purchase of an Aero headset from turtlebeach.com."

Added Tomer Elbaz, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Consumer Electronics at Waves Audio, "Waves Nx and Maxx technologies featured in Turtle Beach's new Control Studio software suite offer a new level of engagement and control to gamers from casual to core. Recognizing that we actually hear before we see, the Elite Atlas Aero with Waves provides sonic depth and clarity that enables quicker responses to gameplay, deeper focus, and a more immersive entertainment experience."

Below are full details for Turtle Beach's Elite Atlas Aero Wireless PC Gaming Headset.

Elite Atlas Aero Wireless PC Gaming Headset

Whether dominating the battlefield, streaming your favorite game or simply enjoying all that the internet has to offer, Turtle Beach's Elite Atlas Aero is built for the complete wireless PC audio experience, providing premium sound and comfort, and a vast, customizable soundstage. Access Turtle Beach's Control Studio – an all-new desktop software suite with many options to customize your audio, including Waves Nx audio technology which transports players into a home theatre-like 3D listening experience, Waves Maxx sound enhancements, as well as a PC-optimized version of Turtle Beach's exclusive Superhuman Hearing sound setting. Powerful 50mm Nanoclear™ speakers and a high-sensitivity microphone deliver crisp sound and crystal-clear chat for focused immersion. Built with comfort and durability in mind, the Elite Atlas Aero features a sleek metal headband with a floating cushion, Turtle Beach's exclusive ProSpecs™ Glasses Relief system, and includes a rechargeable 30-hour battery so you can stay in the game or stream even longer.

For the latest information on Turtle Beach products, accessories, and stories, visit the Turtle Beach website at www.turtlebeach.com and the Turtle Beach Blog at https://blog.turtlebeach.com. Fans can also follow Turtle Beach on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach (www.turtlebeach.com) is a leading gaming audio and accessory brand, offering a wide selection of cutting-edge, award-winning gaming headsets. Whether you're a professional esports athlete, hardcore gamer, casual player, or just starting out, Turtle Beach has the gaming headset to help you truly master your skills. Innovative and advanced technology, amazing high-quality gaming audio, crystal-clear communication, lightweight and comfortable designs, and ease-of-use are just a few features that make Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand for gamers the world over. Designed for Xbox, PlayStation®, and Nintendo consoles as well as for PC, Mac®, and mobile/tablet devices, owning a Turtle Beach gaming headset gives you the competitive advantage. Hear Everything. Defeat Everyone®. In 2019 Turtle Beach acquired ROCCAT, a leading PC accessories maker that combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words "may", "could", "would", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "target", "goal", "project", "intend" and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current belief and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and adoption of future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology and products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the implementation of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, the Company's liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Forms 10-Q and 10-K and the Company's other periodic reports. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/639614/Turtle_Beach_Corporation_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Turtle Beach