Turnitin Clarity Adds Customizable AI Settings

Enabling educators to customize AI assistance supports responsible use of AI and addresses the critical need for differentiated instruction

OAKLAND, Calif., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Turnitin launched new customizable settings for Turnitin Clarity's built-in AI assistant today, providing instructors the framework to define what responsible use of AI looks like in practice. The introduction of granular controls addresses two critical educator pain points: supporting diverse learners spanning secondary to graduate levels, and aligning AI assistance with specific institutional policies and assessment needs.

Instructors can now specify AI's role for each assignment. Whether for brainstorming, outlining, light proofreading, or providing support on structural and sentence-level revisions, Turnitin Clarity's AI assistant teaches students how to engage with AI as a collaborative partner, while maintaining their unique human voice. To better match student grade levels and disciplines, educators can also select from three levels of response complexities: Foundational, Standard, or Advanced. This supports students not just actioning AI output, but engaging critically with its feedback. A preview tool allows teachers to see example interactions to ensure that every AI-driven output directly supports their pedagogical goals.

"Educators shaped these enhancements, just like they helped us build Turnitin Clarity," said Annie Chechitelli, Chief Product Officer at Turnitin. "I hear from high school teachers who want more simplistic AI-driven feedback and graduate faculty who want more sophisticated responses. Now, we can accommodate both–and those in between. The tool is designed to serve as an effective and appropriate part of the learning process, aligning with both grade-level requirements and institutional academic standards."

Turnitin Clarity moves beyond simple detection, helping educators build a culture of responsible AI use. By capturing the entire writing process, including how students incorporate AI feedback, it provides a transparent look at how a student's work evolves. This detailed perspective helps students learn how to use AI effectively and productively, preparing them for its real-world applications, while supporting meaningful academic growth.

For more information on Turnitin Clarity, visit www.turnitin.com.

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press@turnitin.com

About Turnitin

Turnitin stands with educators and institutions as champions of learning integrity who understand the enduring value of education in a rapidly changing world. As a global company with more than 16,000 customers in 185 countries and territories and more than 25 years of experience working closely with educators, Turnitin designs every product it builds to address timely needs in today's learning settings. From integrity solutions offering transparency in the writing process to delivering secure high-stakes and course assessments, Turnitin provides educators and researchers with the tools they need to navigate responsible use of AI in education and the learning experience. Learn more at turnitin.com.

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