Turnitin and ACUE Partner to Equip Educators with AI Insights and Skills

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Turnitin , a global leader in academic integrity and learning solutions, and the Association of College and University Educators (ACUE), a leading provider of research-driven faculty development, have teamed up in an exclusive partnership to support higher education faculty with navigating the complex evolution of AI in learning and assessments.

As the adoption of AI accelerates across higher education, institutions are under increasing pressure to maintain educational standards, while seizing new opportunities for student engagement and success. This partnership establishes Turnitin as ACUE's sole content partner in academic integrity solutions, delivering a comprehensive approach for colleges and universities seeking to adopt AI responsibly.

"Educators require both confidence and clarity to navigate the surge of AI in academic life," said Zemina Hasham, chief customer experience officer at Turnitin. "By joining forces with ACUE, this partnership delivers not just technology, but trusted guidance that enables institutions to uphold integrity and foster a culture of inspired learning."

"Supporting faculty with actionable resources and a strong community is essential as higher education continues to evolve," adds Andrew Hermalyn, chairman and CEO at ACUE. "Together ACUE and Turnitin are delivering impactful solutions to those shaping the future of learning."

The program will offer faculty and administrators:

Expert-led guidance: Access to the latest insights and concrete strategies for evaluating and applying AI ethically and effectively in teaching.

Turnitin's solutions and global customer reach and ACUE's learning experiences allow faculty to connect, share, and develop best practices for integrating AI in diverse disciplines while preserving academic honesty. Student-focused outcomes: Joint resources help ensure that student learning and achievement remain at the center of educational innovation.

On this International Day of Academic Integrity , Turnitin reaffirms its commitment to fostering honesty, trust, and fairness in education. By partnering with ACUE, we are equipping educators and institutions with innovative tools and resources that promote original thinking, enhance learning, and uphold academic integrity across higher education. Together, we are creating a foundation of trust that preserves the global commitment to academic integrity.

About Turnitin

Turnitin , twice recognized in 2025 by TIME for its industry leading solutions, is a global company dedicated to ensuring the integrity of education and meaningfully improving learning outcomes. Over 16,000 academic institutions, publishers, and corporations in 185 countries, use Turnitin solutions to uphold integrity and increase learning performance, and by students and professionals to do their best, original work.

About ACUE

The Association of College and University Educators (ACUE) is dedicated to student success through high-quality instruction. In partnership with higher education institutions, we offer the only nationally recognized Effective Teaching certification, endorsed by the American Council on Education (ACE), supported by a vibrant online community of practice focused on advancing teaching excellence. ACUE-certified faculty deliver exceptional teaching in every class, resulting in higher student engagement, improved achievement, and stronger retention—outcomes that enhance institutional impact and support long-term student success.

