Turning Pancakes into Purpose: A Puerto Rican Campaign Reshapes the Conversation Around Breast Cancer

Inspired by the common comment from women that a mammogram "squashes the breast like a pancake," the creative piece turns that fear into an educational tool. Through original recipes inspired by real survivor stories and developed by local chefs, the campaign not only transformed the perception of the exam but also sparked brave and necessary conversations in homes, brunch events, schools, communities, workplaces, and restaurants across the country.

Since its launch, over 200 restaurants in Puerto Rico joined the movement, including major brands like Burger King, IHOP, and Hungry Jack, generating a historic $1,124,994 in fundraising and a +1,763% increase in earned media. This achievement makes the campaign one of the most successful in SACCPR's history, both in visibility and fundraising.

"From concept to execution, we relied on a multiplatform strategy that humanized the mammogram experience. Instead of avoiding the fear, we reframed it," explained Facundo Paglia, Chief Creative Officer at Lopito, Ileana & Howie. "In Puerto Rico, where on average 2,473 women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year and 444 die from the disease, the campaign was not just a symbol of awareness, but we transformed pancakes into a symbol of life, community, dialogue, and action," he added.

The activation went beyond symbolism, as part of the campaign included "Pancake Talks", conversational events in restaurants, communities and other venues where chefs, doctors, and survivors shared stories and promoted early detection. Additionally, an interactive digital platform was developed with educational content, recipes, audiovisual pieces, and access to prevention resources.

The campaign also amplified its reach through a dynamic social media activation with the challenge "My Recipe, My Story," an initiative inviting the public to join the conversation by sharing their original recipes. With the support of more than a dozen influencers—including chefs, content creators, journalists, and breast cancer survivors—shared their own pancake recipes while openly talking about the importance of getting a mammogram. The challenge became a powerful viral tool for education and awareness, especially among younger audiences.

"This campaign showed us that creativity can not only excite or spark conversation but also save lives. We turned fear into an everyday and accessible symbol like the pancake, and with it, we helped thousands of people feel more comfortable talking about mammograms while encouraging others to get screened," concluded Jorge Tous, Lead Creative at Lopito, Ileana & Howie.

To learn more about the campaign and its impact, visit https://pancakescontraelcancer.com/

