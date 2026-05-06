Turning AI into results remains a challenge for enterprises. Intellias helps to make a step from experimentation to autonomous AI operations at scale

With only 40% of AI POCs reaching production, Intellias introduces a pragmatic approach for AI transformation to bridge the strategy-to-results gap

CHICAGO, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellias, an AI-enabled product engineering and digital solutions partner, unveils its pragmatic approach for AI transformation – a structured playbook that helps enterprises move from early-stage initiatives to production by transforming how software systems are built and operated, and AI solutions are scaled. Intellias Pragmatic AI Playbook is grounded in a defining capability: applying AI directly inside software engineering and IT operations, so organizations can turn AI investment into measurable business outcomes at speed.

This announcement comes at a critical time. While technology leaders report a pivot to AI in 2026 and plan to expand their investments in AI by 44%, they struggle to achieve return on investments. Nearly half of CIOs report performing below expectations, as only up to 41% of AI and GenAI POCs are making it into production.

"The industry has spent two years talking about AI's potential. What companies need now is a clear path from strategy to results. By embracing AI, they can achieve higher revenue and better returns on investment. But not every enterprise knows how to execute this shift. At Intellias, we help organizations move AI from pilot to production by transforming how technology is built and operated – applying AI directly in software engineering and IT operations to move forward with clarity and confidence."

Vitaly Sedler, CEO and co-founder at Intellias

The Intellias Pragmatic AI Playbook delivers measurable impact in complex, regulated industries, with case studies showing up to 70% cost reduction, 1.5x faster time-to-market, and shorter delivery cycles.

A healthcare organization relied on a third-party licensed platform to run its caregiver applications. Intellias applied its AI execution model to engineer requirements, generate core functionality, and redesign the application architecture. A working product was delivered within days and rapidly advanced to production. The organization reduced total investment by nearly 50%, accelerated time to market by 1.5x, and regained full control over a business-critical system.

A global mobility company needed to deliver a next-generation digital twin platform for an industry event, where timing was critical. Intellias applied AI-enabled engineering and AI agents to automate UI generation, delivering a production-ready solution in one day and a fully integrated solution in six weeks. This enabled the company to reduce delivery costs by approximately 70%.

A global leader in identity and location technology had accumulated volumes of customer data across a portfolio of more than 80 products. Intellias delivered a unified, AWS-native data platform, applying a proprietary AI Ready Data Engine methodology to align platform modernization with an automated customer intelligence. The result was a new revenue stream, 33 billion data points processed, 22,000 account-specific recommendations generated, and a scalable foundation for enterprise-scale AI development.

"We are witnessing a fundamental shift across industries. AI-enabled engineering has become a competitive advantage faster than any technology before. It helps organizations navigate complexity, reduce costs, and automate maintenance. The companies that adopt it now will lead their industries over the next decade."

Andriy Terlyha, Chief Delivery Officer and Partner at Intellias

At the core of the Intellias Pragmatic AI Playbook are two strategic directions: technology and business transformation. Technology transformation lays the ground for business transformation, and together they enable organizations to achieve business value.

Technology transformation focuses on applying AI to improve how software and IT systems are built:

Product engineering. AI reshapes software development, accelerating delivery, reducing time-to-market, and lowering operational costs. Application modernization. AI enables modernization and re-engineering of legacy systems bringing them in line with the current competitive landscape. IT service operations. AI-driven automation reduces operational costs and minimizes risks including monitoring, incident response, and problem management.

Business transformation begins with establishing strong data foundations and governance. Organizations can drive impact across three levels:

Individual productivity. Generative AI tools enhance day-to-day work, helping employees complete tasks faster. Process optimization. Intellias deploys AI agents across business functions to automate repetitive tasks while maintaining human oversight. Business disruption. AI-powered products and services built with GenAI and autonomous agents enable organizations to increase business revenue and achieve competitive advantage.

About Intellias

Intellias is an AI-enabled product engineering and digital solutions partner. Intellias works with organizations worldwide to help them embrace AI-led innovation at scale and launch award-winning solutions. For more than 20 years, Intellias has built deep domain expertise in the mobility, healthcare and life sciences, FSI and retail industries. Intellias delivers clear business outcomes for clients, including HERE Technologies, ZEEKR, FinCompare, TomTom, and Travis Perkins.

Intellias: clear outcomes ahead.

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