Turkey's Vision Of Blue Motherland Will Be Narrated In Maritime Summit

The maritime sector, which has had the biggest role in international transportation since antiquity, is increasing its share in parallel with the increasing trade volume, especially with its environmentalist approach. Surrounded by seas on three sides due to its geographical location, with a total of 78 shipyards and 119 thousand actual ship personnel trained in 88 institutions, Turkey is focusing on strengthening its "Maritime Country" identity every year.

Stating the construction of three big ports on the three seas of Turkey, which is surrounded by seas on three sides, to emphasize the identity of the "Maritime Country", Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoğlu:

"As the Ministry, we act in line with the interests of our country in every investment we make in the sector in order to develop and move the maritime industry to a much higher level. Istanbul Canal is one of the freshest and biggest examples of the importance we give to our seas and the maritime sector. We will be the playmaker country in world maritime trade with Istanbul Canal, which is Turkey's strategic move with its location, function and areas of influence. Domination of the seas is about being a logistical power. Istanbul Canal will make Turkey the logistics base of its region; and it will make Marmara Sea the center of Eurasia. In order to develop our maritime sector, which has reached a significant level with the investments, supports and projects made in the last 19 years, and to move it to a much higher level, we use a common mind with the sector representatives and see the problems of the sector as our own. We will continue to work to raise our Blue Motherland to the place it deserves, to increase the contribution of our seas to the country's economy and to develop the sector."

Main Theme: Blue Motherland

The current strength and potential of our Blue Motherland, the areas that promise the highest potential for future growth in the maritime and logistics industries, the advantages that the industry will gain from this growth; will be the main theme of the summit, which will start with the Maritime and Cabotage Day celebrations.

In the summit, which will be organized to contribute to the development of mutual information exchange and relationship networks of the sector stakeholders, in line with the vision of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure; it is aimed to bring together thousands of local and foreign participants under one roof with sessions, roundtables, workshops, ideathons, experiential practices, enriched content and methodologies.

Turkey's Strategic Move "Canal Istanbul" Will Be Evaluated

At the Turkey Maritime Summit, Turkey's strategic move, Istanbul Canal's importance in terms of world logistics and the maritime sector, the new balances it will create, its location, function and areas of influence will be evaluated in the light of the vast knowledge of experts in the field.

At the opening session of the event, which will start with Cabotage Day celebration activities, Secretary General of International Maritime Organization Kitack Lim and T.R. Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoğlu will give a speech.

Program Flow

Turkey Maritime Summit, where Istanbul Canal, Blue Motherland and our maritime vision will be discussed, will be held in Tersane Istanbul between 1st-3rd of July; within the scope of the event, in addition to two sessions titled "Trade in Maritime" and "Global Maritime Technology, Trends, Driving Forces and Challenges"; two other talks, "History of Turkish Straits" with Prof. Dr. İlber Ortaylı and "A 'Barbaros' Conversation" with İskender Pala, will take place.

"A sacred duty…"

Emphasizing that public and private sector cooperation opportunities are being mobilized to the fullest in order to have a voice in every inch of Blue Motherland, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoğlu: "We are passing through a historical turning point of where we understand the value our Blue Motherland much better. As a maritime nation, it has become an extremely sacred duty for us to show the world our dominance in the seas surrounding our three sides."

