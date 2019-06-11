Turkcell Selects Odine Solutions to Deliver Versa Networks' SD-WAN Services to Corporate Customers in Turkey

With the fast roll-out, Turkcell provides the cutting-edge technology SD-WAN to its corporate customers. SD-WAN deployment allows customers to use Internet, VPN and Security services on a single Customer Premises Equipment (CPE). Multiple connection types like ADSL, fiber, MPLS and cellular can be used simultaneously. Security services like NG-FW and UTM can also be provided to customers on the same single CPE. By aggregating multiple connections, customers experience fast data speeds at low cost in SD-WAN.

"SD-WAN is not only a major step forward in our digitalization journey but more importantly it helps customers lower their costs and simplify their operations through central management while enabling real-time application visibility capabilities," said Gediz Sezgin, CTO at Turkcell. "We chose Odine Solutions and Versa Networks based on their expertise in network transformation. Our decision has been reinforced throughout the deployment by the speed, from testing to roll-out."

"We are proud to deploy an SD-WAN core successfully with Versa Networks for the world's first digital operator Turkcell. SD-WAN will be one of the most significant milestones in operators' digital transformation journey," said Alper Tunga Burak, Managing Partner at Odine Solutions.

"Versa is delighted to partner with Odine and Turkcell to deliver state-of-the-art SD-WAN technology and SD-security for our mutual enterprise customers in Turkey," said Chris Kenny, VP-Sales, EMEA, Versa Networks. "SD-WAN is becoming a mainstream technology and the timing is good to accelerate our market reach into Turkey and other EMEA growth markets."

Turkcell is a converged telecommunication and technology services provider, founded and headquartered in Turkey. It serves its customers with voice, data, TV and value-added consumer and enterprise services on mobile and fixed networks. Mobile communication in Turkey began when Turkcell commenced operations in February 1994. Turkcell's shares have been traded on the Borsa Istanbul (BIST) and New York Stock Exchanges (NYSE) since July 11, 2000, and it is the only Turkish company to be listed on the latter exchange.

Turkcell was one of the first among the global operators to have implemented HSPA+. It has announced two new HSPA+ Technologies on its 3G network to meet rising data usage. Turkcell launched LTE services in its home country on April 1st, 2016, employing LTE-Advanced and 3 carrier aggregation technologies in 81 cities. Turkcell offers up to 1 Gbps offers up to 1 Gbps fiber internet speed with its FTTH services.

https://www.turkcell.com.tr/

Odine Solutions is a market leading Systems Integrator with a deep focus on Tier-1 Mobile Network Function Virtualization in EMEA with unparalleled expertise in production deployments of Red Hat OpenStack, VMware Cloud OS, and VNF Solutions such as EPC, GiLAN, DPI, IMS Core, and Voice over LTE/WiFi. Odine Solutions also owns and manages a private cloud infrastructure enabling PaaS/SaaS offerings for CSPs and Wholesale Voice/Data Aggregators in 36 countries through regional POPs located in USA, UK and Germany.

http://www.odinesolutions.com/

Versa Networks is the innovator of Secure Cloud IP architecture, a next-generation software platform that delivers integrated cloud, networking and security services. Versa's visionary solution, with an unrivaled depth of features and capabilities, enables enterprises to transition off legacy WANs to achieve business agility, branch modernization, and TCO advantages toward their digital transformation journeys. The company has transacted over 150,000 software licenses through service providers, partners and enterprises globally. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures, and Liberty Global Ventures.

https://www.versa-networks.com/

