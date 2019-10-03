Turk Telekom, EcoNet/MediaTek and QuantWiFi Come Together to Upgrade Turk Telekom VDSL Gateways to Support Dual-Band Concurrency with Remote and Live Managed Wi-Fi Service

HSINCHU, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoNet, a MediaTek subsidiary company, in partnership with QuantWiFi and Turk Telekom, today announced a smart solution to intelligently manage wireless home networks. As a result, Turk Telekom subscribers Wi-Fi connectivity issues will be identified in real time and followed by later corrective actions. Turk Telekom will continue to commit subscribers to enjoy best multimedia services with high quality Wi-Fi connectivity tailored to individual consumers' homes, through proactive remote monitoring and management.

Ali Sayinta, CEO of QuantWiFi, said "We successfully develop EcoNet Dual-Band VDSL Gateway with QuantWiFi solution for Turk Telekom, where we can quantify benefits of using 5GHz band, and extract maximum bandwidth efficiency. Our solution measures Wi-Fi performance between VDSL gateway and associated clients, make decisions on link quality based on performance of Wi-Fi QoS metrics. This enables high precision in identifying/resolving Wi-Fi issues, unlike rule of thumb existing solutions."

"We're excited to expand our collaboration with Turk Telekom with Dual-Band VDSL Gateway after provisioning Turk Telekom Home Gateway since 2018. This new platform's wireless performance is fully quantified and guaranteed by QuantWiFi, as a demonstration of our continuing commitment to the quality and reliability of our products/services for Turk Telekom," said Chang-Ching Wu, VP of Sales and Marketing, EcoNet.

"We as Turk Telekom are proud to be part of this collaboration. This also proves that, together with EcoNet, MediaTek, and QuantWiFi, Turk Telekom is fully committed to provide best solution for our subscribers at best prices," said Zafer Catmakas, Head of Consumer Device and Device Management Systems, Turk Telekom.



QuantWiFi with EcoNet's VDSL Gateway performance has now been fully field-tested. Essentially, Turk Telekom, EcoNet/MediaTek, and QuantWiFi will continue to work together for Turk Telekom subscribers to enjoy a seamless internet data and entertainment experience.



About EcoNet

EcoNet, a subsidiary of MediaTek, is a leading company dedicated to development SoC for xDSL/xPON, Ethernet Switch solutions. EcoNet offers innovative semiconductor products for leading broadband vendors and operators.

About Turk Telekom



Turk Telekom, the largest telecommunications operator in Turkey, provides telecommunication services from PSTN and GSM to broadband internet in all 81 cities of Turkey.



About QuantWiFi



QuantWiFi, a managed Wi-Fi software expert, provides remote monitoring and management service for operator.

