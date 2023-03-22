Turacoz's Research & Trainings Empowering Healthcare Professionals with Enhanced Publication Skills

UTRECHT, Netherlands and NEW DELHI, India, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare professionals' busy schedules and easy access to social media have reduced their attention spans, making it difficult to read lengthy research papers. Fortunately, enhanced publications summarize research in videos or infographics and medical journals now encourage their use to improve health literacy, patient outcomes, and research dissemination.

Turacoz bridging the gap between healthcare and the industry with its research and cutting-edge training to professionals on enhanced scientific publications

Turacoz is committed to staying at the forefront of this trend. The EMWA acceptance of our abstract on 'Knowledge, Awareness and Practice in Using Digital Enhancements in Scientific Publications' is proof of that. This is the second time consecutively we are presenting at EMWA.

We also touch based on guidelines to develop enhanced publications in an ethical manner through our recent free live webinar on 'Good Publication Practices (GPP) - 2022 Updated Guidelines for Developing Scientific Publications'. The webinar was a part of Turacoz's monthly training series developed specifically for knowledge sharing of all the updates in scientific communications. Over 280 participants from across the globe attended it. During the webinar, we discovered that over 50% of participants were unaware of the GPP3 2022 guidelines, indicating a need for training on scientific publications.

The webinar covered guidelines for using social media to disseminate scientific information, and the importance of sharing informational, non-promotional content that cites relevant publications. We emphasized that organizations must set policies and procedures permitting only authorized personnel to share publication information.

Turacoz is committed to training professionals in this field, so our upcoming initiatives would be a free LIVE webinar on 'Predatory Journals and Conferences' and 'Certificate Course in Medical Communications'. Also, we'll offer employment opportunities to high performers upon course completion.

By providing these resources, Turacoz aims to equip individuals for success in enhanced publications and remain at the forefront of shaping the future of this field.

About Turacoz

Turacoz Group is a strategic partner to biopharma companies, medical technology firms, healthcare professionals, and research institutes to escort their product/service development journey. We create Clear, Cohesive, Complete, Concise, and Concrete scientific communication in a target-specific language and format (both print and digital) so that our clients can focus on core research and development to enhance and improve patient care.

